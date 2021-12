There is a new form of help for businesswomen in Acadiana thanks to the George and Merilyn Crain Foundation. The application portal is officially open today, Wednesday, December 1. You can apply starting today through the end of January for one of the $1,000 grants. The money is coming from the foundation and will be administered by the United Way of Acadiana through the United Way, Women United program. This program has the goal of helping to empower women who are looking to make changes become a reality in their communities.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO