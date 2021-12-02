ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand

Kowhai House / Rafe Maclean Architects

By Hana Abdel
ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilders: Stevenson & Williams Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. This resolutely internal house, sited on a steep and marginal site, successfully fulfils its purpose as an urban retreat. Providing compact but comfortable accommodation...

www.archdaily.com

