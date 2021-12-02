Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a major showdown this week against the Phoenix Suns. The two hottest teams in the NBA will be taking part in a home and home this week, with the teams facing off on Tuesday night at Footprint Arena and then Friday night at Chase Center. The Suns have one game in between, against the Detroit Pistons, at home on Thursday before traveling to take on the Warriors.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO