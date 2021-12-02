Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list

Suns star Devin Booker tweets a 3-word reaction as the Phoenix Suns defeat the highly-touted Golden State Warriors, 104-96, pushing their winning streak to 17 games. There was no Stephen Curry magic on the watch of the Suns. The game’s greatest shooter ended up firing blanks all night, making only 4 out of his 21 shots and 3 of 14 from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton dominated the paint from the jump, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds—outplaying Golden State’s bigs. Chris Paul showcased his point God skills, dropping a double-double with 11 assists while garnering 5 steals to his name.
