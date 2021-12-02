ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list

By WILLS RICE
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Phoenix Suns superstar and local icon Devin Booker was named on Wednesday to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2022. The list released on Dec. 1 each year is meant to honor and showcase the top people under 30 years old...

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul reveals when he knew Stephen Curry was different

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns faced each other twice in the past week. Chris Paul and the Suns took the first game with Stephen Curry and the Warriors snagging the second. When looking at these two teams, you’re seeing two of the NBA’s best teams and two of the best point guards ever to play the game.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Development Comes In Klay Thompson’s Return To Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a major showdown this week against the Phoenix Suns. The two hottest teams in the NBA will be taking part in a home and home this week, with the teams facing off on Tuesday night at Footprint Arena and then Friday night at Chase Center. The Suns have one game in between, against the Detroit Pistons, at home on Thursday before traveling to take on the Warriors.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
NBC Sports

Steph buckles Shamet's knees with step-back, hits 3-pointer

Steph Curry has a habit of making defenders look silly, and in the Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chase Center, Landry Shamet was the unfortunate victim. Midway through the first quarter Friday night, Curry got the ball at the top of the arc and Shamet...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker’s 3-word reaction to Suns beating Warriors, pushing winning streak to 17

Suns star Devin Booker tweets a 3-word reaction as the Phoenix Suns defeat the highly-touted Golden State Warriors, 104-96, pushing their winning streak to 17 games. There was no Stephen Curry magic on the watch of the Suns. The game’s greatest shooter ended up firing blanks all night, making only 4 out of his 21 shots and 3 of 14 from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton dominated the paint from the jump, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds—outplaying Golden State’s bigs. Chris Paul showcased his point God skills, dropping a double-double with 11 assists while garnering 5 steals to his name.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Team Usa#Activision Blizzard#World
The Spun

Injury Diagnosis Is In For Suns Star Devin Booker

During the second quarter of last night’s marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, star shooting guard Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Booker’s current injury situation. The Suns’ star will reportedly miss...
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond makes history in win vs. Suns with unique stat line

Draymond Green is certainly one of a kind. The Warriors forward is one of the more unique players in the NBA, as highlighted by his historic stat line in Golden State's 118-96 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chase Center.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Nike
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green On Why He Doesn't Fear The Suns: "You Won't Find A Game When Me, Steph And Wiggs Will Play Worse Than Last Night."

After facing the Phoenix Suns for the first time this season, taking an L at the Footprint Center, the Golden State Warriors are ready to get revenge this Friday. The Dubs had a chance to win the game until the last 2 minutes of the 4th quarter, when Chris Paul and co. took over, shutting down the Warriors' attempts to take the game.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy