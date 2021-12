After a legendary performance against the LA Clippers on November 28th, Steph Curry hasn't quite been himself for the last few games. Since that 33-point performance in the win over the Clippers, Steph is averaging 20.7 PPG on 27.5% from the field and 33.3% from deep. The Warriors have unsurprisingly gone 1-2 over these three games, as it will always be hard to win when if Steph shoots that poorly.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO