Bucks' Jordan Nwora: Available Wednesday

The Milwaukee Bucks have played zero games with their roster fully intact this season as players continue to be in and out of the lineup. One such player includes Jordan Nwora, except unlike his teammates, the forward is not dealing with an injury or an illness, at least one that has not been made public. After seeing a key role in head coach Mike Budenholzer’s rotation for the first 14 games of the season, Nwora has played just seven and a half minutes over Milwaukee’s last three games, all of which came at once in the recent win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Nwora has not logged a single minute in consecutive wins over the OKC Thunder and Orlando Magic, which has been a head-scratching development after it seemed like he was a pivotal contributor early on.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO