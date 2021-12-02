ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lenny Kravitz shares a sweet throwback photo for daughter Zoë's birthday

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVe21_0dBgvfYn00

Lenny Kravitz couldn't help but gush over his daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, on her birthday.

The singer shared a throwback photo in which he and a young Zoë are playing in the sand at the beach. Zoë Kravitz turns 33 on Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly," he wrote in the caption.

Zoë Kravitz is the only child of Lenny Kravitz and his ex-wife, actress Lisa Bonet. Bonet also has two children with her current husband, "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," Kravitz told Men's Health magazine last year. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?"

Comments / 0

Related
People

John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shares Moving Song with Fans as 'Thrilled' Dad Calls It 'Amazing'

Ella Travolta is expressing herself through music — and dad John Travolta is there to support her journey. The 21-year-old daughter of the Pulp Fiction actor and his late wife Kelly Preston shared a video on Instagram over the weekend, in which she sings and plays the piano. Ella explained in the caption that it's a new song she's been working on and felt "nervous" to share.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Lisa Bonet
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Shares Adorable Photos Of Her Daughter With DaBaby

Despite having a pretty messy year in the press, DaniLeigh has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. For starters, she's a first-time mother, giving birth to her beautiful daughter earlier this year. But even that moment was shadowed by drama. The father of her baby is rapper DaBaby, who, last week, kicked her out of his home for seemingly no good reason. In the process, Baby ruined Dani's preference to keep their situation private, filming her on Instagram Live during an argument and revealing their daughter's face for the first time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castles#Gush#Men S Health
AOL Corp

Cardi B shares sweet photos of husband Offset posing with daughter Kulture, 3

Offset is all smiles with his baby girl Kulture. On Sunday, Cardi B shared a series of sweet photos of her husband Offset, 29, and their 3-year-daughter Kulture Kiari. The father-daughter duo posed side-by-side with one snap showing Offset carrying Kulture in his arms and another with Kulture holding the Migos rapper's finger.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zoë Kravitz’s Parents: Everything To Know About Lisa Bonet & Lenny Kravitz’s Relationship Now

Zoë Kravitz is the only daughter of famous exes Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, who have maintained a very close relationship in the years after their divorce. Zoë Kravitz, 32, is the child of Hollywood royalty. Her mother is actress Lisa Bonet, 54, while her father is legendary musician Lenny Kravitz, 57. Zoë was born in 1988, five years before her famous parents split up. Since then, Zoë has followed in both Lisa and Lenny’s footsteps. She’s released music, including her albums Calm Down and Tenderness, and has become a big-time actress thanks to her roles in Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road, High Fidelity, and the upcoming The Batman, in which she’ll star as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. As Zoë’s career continues to blossom, she’s maintained close relationships with her parents — who are still on great terms, too! Below, everything you need to know about Zoë and her famous family’s awesome dynamic.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Julia Roberts' Husband Danny Moder Shares Rare Photo of Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on Their 17th Birthday

Watch: Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!. These birthday tributes are guaranteed to make you smile. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins just turned 17 years old! And although the Oscar winner and the cinematographer tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they did make a rare exception over the weekend for Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder's birthday. "17 of the Sweetest years of life," Julia, who also shares 14-year-old son Henry Moder with Danny, wrote in a Nov. 28 Instagram post alongside a photo of the twins as newborns.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Reese Witherspoon Posed for a Rare Family Photo with Her Three Kids

We've said it once a hundred times, and we'll say it again: Reese Witherspoon's kids are her clones. Need further proof? Look no further than the actress's latest family photo with her husband Jim Toth and their 9-year-old son Tennessee, as well as her two children from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe — Ava, 22 and Deacon, 18.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

John Travolta Shares Sweet Photo of “Beautiful Boy” Ben in Birthday Tribute

Watch: John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston. John Travolta celebrated his and Kelly Preston's son Benjamin's 11th birthday with a sweet new photo on Nov. 24. "Happy birthday my beautiful boy," John wrote. "Your dad adores you." In the picture, Ben sits in between John and his daughter Ella as they all smile for the camera. Ella took to the comments to celebrate her baby brother writing, "Happy Birthday Ben."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet 5th Birthday Tribute For ‘B.B.’ Bianka: ‘Joy Of My Life’

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share two sweet photos of her daughter Bianka along with a heartwarming caption that called her ‘spunky, energetic, funny’ and more. Vanessa Bryant, 39, is celebrating her daughter Bianka‘s 5th birthday with the cutest post! The doting mom share two pics of the birthday girl posing in a professional photo shoot along with a loving caption to honor her on her special day. In the pics, the happy tot is smiling while standing with her arms behind her in one, and jumping up with her arms out wide in another, as she shows off a white and purple “Mambacita” hoodie and matching pants, which were designed to honor her late father Kobe Bryant and late sister Gianna.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy