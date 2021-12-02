Lenny Kravitz shares a sweet throwback photo for daughter Zoë's birthday

Lenny Kravitz couldn't help but gush over his daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, on her birthday.

The singer shared a throwback photo in which he and a young Zoë are playing in the sand at the beach. Zoë Kravitz turns 33 on Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly," he wrote in the caption.

Zoë Kravitz is the only child of Lenny Kravitz and his ex-wife, actress Lisa Bonet. Bonet also has two children with her current husband, "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," Kravitz told Men's Health magazine last year. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?"