UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of a Birmingham woman

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Donnika Renee Sills , which occurred on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Kaylin Landon Sparks, 20, of Birmingham, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Sills that occurred in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North.

“On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Birmingham Police Detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald said. “After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained a warrant for Capital Murder (no bond). On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Kaylin Sparks turned herself in at the Birmingham Police Headquarters.”

Sparks was transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where she is now in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

