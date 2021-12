Wireless ‘Phones that Deliver a Big Bang for Your Buck. Wireless headphones and earbuds can be a great gift for the right person but the sheer number of options is enough to make your head spin. The most important considerations, of course, are sound quality and comfort, and then it becomes a question of whether you (or your giftee) needs noise cancellation or plans to use the ’buds while exercising or engaging in outdoor activities like working in the yard. I was hoping to recommend a third set of wireless earbuds but dropped them from consideration after hours of testing. They sounded great but were so bulky I had to continually adjust them to maintain a good fit/seal, despite trying three different eartips. Making matters worse, the ’buds kept falling out of my ears while I was raking leaves and put an uncomfortable strain on my ears after a couple hours. I bring up this experience in the spirit of the sharing some of the ergonomic considerations to keep in mind while shopping for earbuds.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO