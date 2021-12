ST. PAUL - Two tough bounces got things started the wrong way for the Winnipeg Jets (9-7-4) on Friday, and the Minnesota Wild - who benefitted from those bounces - grabbed that momentum and never let go at Xcel Energy Center, beating Winnipeg by a score of 7-1. The first bad bounce came less than a minute into the game as an Alex Goligoski wrist shot redirected off the stick of Nikolaj Ehlers. If that wasn't enough, the second Minnesota goal went off a stick, the crossbar, and Connor Hellebuyck's elbow before trickling across the line.

