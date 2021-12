LEWISTON — Prince of Peace Parish is scheduled to host a free celebration commemorating the Feast Day of Our Lady Guadalupe on Saturday, Dec. 11. “The Latino community venerates her in a special way, especially as she is the Patroness of Mexico,” said Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Portland, according to a news release from the diocese. “This is an effort to unite the Latino community from all over the state and get to know one another. We are expecting people from all over Maine, and hope this is the first of a new annual tradition.”

LEWISTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO