ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health Fusion: COVID toes are a real thing

By Vivien Williams
Brainerd Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany viruses may cause skin rashes and the virus that causes COVID-19 is no different. COVID toes has become the nickname for a red, purple and sometimes painful rash that can appear on your toes or fingers. A recent paper about the association between the rash and COVID plus media coverage...

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

What is COVID toe?

NEW YORK - It's unclear how the skin changes are related to the coronavirus but it's a condition that is showing up in people, even if they've tested negative for COVID-19. Dr. Lindy Fox, a dermatologist, said her practice is seeing "many, many patients" with toes and fingers turning purple and pink, a symptom now being linked to COVID-19.
SKIN CARE
Lakeland Gazette

Are COVID Toes and Rashes Common Symptoms of the Coronavirus?

Since this pandemic started, you’ve probably seen or heard some things that made you scrunch up your face. It’s completely understandable. We haven’t experienced anything like this before. There’s been a lot of fear, frustration and uncertainty floating around — and unfortunately, misinformation is always not too far behind. Cleveland...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fusion#Google Podcasts#Skin Condition#Mayo Clinic
triathlete.com

Yes, Being “Hangry” is a Real Thing

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. It’s three hours into a five-hour training ride when suddenly, you’re having a cranky existential crisis. You’re wondering why you’re here and what the point of this ride is. Why are you training at all and who even cares about triathlon? A riding buddy veers a little bit too close to you in the peloton and you’re screaming at him to be careful. Now you want to stop riding and you feel like a jerk. What the heck is going on?
FITNESS
Brainerd Dispatch

Health Fusion: Manage menopause risk factors with activity

How many times has someone told you to exercise? Likely more than you can count, right? And if you're not a fan of exercise, you might find the suggestion to do so rather annoying. But a new study from Finland's University of Jyväskylä that shows how activity helps ward off metabolic risk factor changes during menopause might help reframe the picture for you.
FITNESS
Brainerd Dispatch

Health Fusion: Tips for aging and dry winter skin

Every day your skin is blanketed by the atmosphere around you. "Your skin is a dynamic and constantly growing organ," says Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist. "Therefore, the environment is very critical to the skin." Davis says the skin is the largest organ in the body. And if...
SKIN CARE
INFORUM

Health Fusion: Are kids less thankful than they should be? Not in my book

I am grateful to have the opportunity to be grateful. And, while being mindful of the negatives of colonialism and extreme hardships of that first Thanksgiving, I am also grateful that people across the country now have a day that's evolved into a time to reflect on what's meaningful in their lives.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
Mashed

You Might Want To Throw Out This Spice, According To The FDA

'Tis the season for sugar, spice, and everything nice, but one spice in your cabinet might not be so nice if you or a loved one at your holiday gathering has a certain food allergy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement on Tuesday with an announcement from the Brooklyn, New York-based company Spice N' More Corp. The declaration stated that all "13-ounce (368 grams) containers of Salma Natural Curry Powder with Lot #H092021 and best by date 12/20/23" are being recalled due to the fact that a "peanut-containing product" was found in the spice container, which the packaging does not list. The recall also states that the product in question comes in a "clear plastic jar with UPC code 023913159115" and was distributed to supermarkets and grocery stores across the country. The "peanut-containing product" was discovered upon a routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors.
BROOKLYN, NY
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy