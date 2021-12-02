ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 online from anywhere

By Daniel Pateman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back, old friends! The gang return to Paddy’s Pub to serve us a tall glass of something hilarious. This time round we’ll see Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Dee and Frank navigate the flaming pile of awful that was 2020, take a trip to the Emerald Isle, and cause all kinds of...

Collider

'It's Always Sunny' Season 15 Release Date, Trailer, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far

When the fifteenth season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was officially announced in 2020, it marked It's Always Sunny as the longest-running live-action comedy series in American history. Conceptualized by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, and with additional writing credits to Charlie Day, the creators/stars of It's Always Sunny have managed to keep the series hilarious and relevant. Premiering on FX in August of 2005, the series now runs on FXX and is slated for a total renewal of four seasons.
Kaitlin Olson
Danny Devito
Primetimer

Rob McElhenney: Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia revisited our past use of blackface

It's Always Sunny's past homages to Lethal Weapon featured McElhenney's Mac and Kaitlin Olson's Dee wearing blackface, while Danny DeVito's Frank played a Native American character. The two episodes were among the five pulled from streaming last year amid the Black Lives Matters protests following George Floyd's death. It's Always Sunny decided to revisit the Lethal Weapon episodes in the second episode of Season 15, released on Wednesday, titled "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6." “We tend not to talk about seasons of the show until we are in the writers’ room because, otherwise, we’ll just go crazy,” says McElhenney. “When we sat down that first day, we realized that we should address this in some way. And, obviously, we wanted to tackle it the same way we tackle everything, which is through the prism of this very specific situation and these very specific people.” He adds: "We knew that we wanted to do it in a responsible fashion. So that’s what we did."
The Independent

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast address blackface mistake in latest episode

The latest episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has admitted to a past wrongdoing.In 2020, Netflix removed a season six episode titled “Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth”, in which Rob McElhenney played Danny Glover in a fake sequel to action film Lethal Weapon.The episode saw McElhenney use blackface while in character as Glover’s role in the film, Roger Murtaugh.McElhenney used blackface again for the same reason in season nine episode “Lethal Weapon 6”.The actor and writer of the show decided to address the decision in the latest episode of its 15th season, with the characters uniting to make...
TechRadar

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 online where you are

Tyler Sheridan’s phenomenally popular TV series made an explosive return in November, and we’re pretty sure we now know who ordered the Dutton family attacks. But a tense showdown in this Sunday’s episode should make that crystal clear. Below we'll explain how to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 online from anywhere today.
TechRadar

India vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 1st Test cricket online from anywhere

Test cricket's two best teams play out a repeat of June's WTC showpiece in a welcome return to red-ball action for the tourists, after the pain of another World Cup final defeat. Read on as we explain how to watch an India vs New Zealand live stream and catch all the cricket action online no matter where you are in the world.
TechRadar

Fulton vs Figueroa live stream: how to watch unification fight online from anywhere

An irresistible force meets... another irresistible force as undefeated super-bantamweight world champions Stephen Fulton Jr. and Brandon Figueroa put their freshly-acquired belts on the line in this fascinating unification bout. It's all or nothing for these two sensational boxers, so read on as we explain how to watch a Fulton vs Figueroa live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.
TechRadar

How to watch Love Actually online: stream the ultimate Christmas movie anywhere

Christmas is finally here, which must mean it’s time to give Love Actually its annual airing. This Richard Curtis rom-com is packed with heartfelt humor and seasonal goodwill, as well as a jaw-dropping cast, so curl up by the fire with someone special – human or feline – as we detail how to watch Love Actually online from anywhere today.
