CSGO legend S1mple immortalized as Raid Shadow Legends champion

By Vinu Saptharishi
gamingonphone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOleksandr Kostyliev, better known by his CSGO game-name “S1mple” is set to be immortalized as a legendary champion in Raid Shadow Legends, the turn-based role-playing video game for mobile. The announcement was made by Natus Vincere or NaVi, CS: GO team of S1mple. In this article, we will be talking about...

