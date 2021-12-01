ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

ANNE MCKEE: Taking a ride

Meridian Star
 6 days ago

It was cold last Tuesday morning. The weather we have all longed for finally arrived and I rather enjoyed seeing my breathe in front of my face as I walked to the garage. It was errand day, and I was reminded of a cartoon. The pup, with tail wagging,...

81-year-old takes zip line ride

While many of us were strapping in for a long Thanksgiving week, 81-year-old Tom Swatek of Guntersville was strapping up to celebrate his belated birthday. Swatek, who is now retired, worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department for over 40 years and was also part of their SWAT Team. According to his wife, Paula, he's been part of some pretty amazing things.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Christmas on a Covered Bridge: Holiday Celebrations at McKee Bridge

McKee Bridge Historical Society will once again dress up McKee Bridge with greenery, garland and glistening lights to celebrate the 2021 holidays. Star Ranger Station and the 1936 community kitchen at the picnic grounds will be decorated and lighted too. Everyone is invited to visit from December 17 through New Year’s Day and enjoy the sparkling scene.
Jim McKee: A postcard from Havelock

What passed for Nebraska’s first post offices were far from official, physical offices, sometimes as unimpressive as a saddlebag or a box left alongside a trail which might be picked up and carried to the next military post or road ranche and ultimately be put into a normal postal stream.
Take A Ride On This One-Of-A-Kind Canal Boat In Oklahoma

If you’re not from around here, you may not know that Oklahoma City has a canal boat ride that’s a fun little adventure for the whole family. The Bricktown Water Taxi gives entertaining and historically-themed narrated cruises of the Bricktown Canal with an emphasis on Oklahoma history and downtown OKC’s rebirth. And the best part is, in December they offer free rides on select days and times as part of the Downtown in December celebration. It’s the only one of its kind in Oklahoma, so be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the OKC metro.
Meridian Star

BRINGING CHRISTMAS CHEER

Crowds filled the streets of downtown Meridian Saturday for the city's Christmas parade. The annual event featured dozens of floats, marching bands and other participants.
MERIDIAN, MS
Mississippi State
Search On For Grinch Who Burned Down Christmas Tree In Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are  searching for the Grinch who torched a Christmas tree in Washington Park. The tree has been vandalized three years in a row, according to a Facebook post from Ald. Pat Dowell. ‘The Christmas tree at 55th and King Drive in Washington Park was vandalized by unknown criminals,” Dowell wrote. “Our spirit WILL NOT be broken. The Washington Park Chamber of Commerce is regrouping and looking to dress another Christmas tree.” Police were called to the South Side park near Garfield Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 5 a.m. Sunday, and found that a 40-foot artificial Christmas tree was on fire. The Fire Department was also called to the scene and put the fire out. The Office of Fire Investigations collected evidence, which was submitted to the police Bomb and Arson section. It is believed that someone deliberately set the fire. The burned Christmas tree was gone by Monday afternoon, but black, scorched grass remained at the scene.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Meridian Star

ROBERT ST. JOHN: Wake-up call at a gift shop

For many people that’s the time of year when summer paperbacks are released, or the holiday cookbooks hit bookstore shelves. For me it’s the time of year when I take to the road on an always interesting, sometimes grueling, book-signing schedule. The coffee table art book— and companion guide to...
MCCOMB, MS
Help! My Future Mother-in-Law Is Furious I’m Wearing White for My Second Wedding.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I WILL be the one in white: I am getting married for the second time to a wonderful man soonish, and I have found and bought the dress I’m certain is perfect for me. I love everything about it. There is one complete nonproblem (in my opinion), which is that it’s white. My future mother-in-law, who I’ve always felt was a bit rigid about tradition but never seemed like a fit-thrower, is livid about this. Livid! About a dress color! She told me it’s tacky and tasteless to wear white on my second marriage, and she won’t shut up about it. She’s tried to “reason” with me several times, and she’s even offered to buy me a new, “more appropriate” dress. She has begged my fiancé to get me to change my mind incessantly for weeks. After the first few incidents, he asked whether I’d be willing to wear an off-white dress for the ceremony and change to the white one for the reception (to which the answer is obviously no!).
Loyal customer surprises favorite Dunkin' employee with fully furnished house after she was evicted

An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.
2nd Chance Pet: Tilt-A-Whirl

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a quirky cat who loves cuddles, there’s a pal waiting for you at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. Tilt-A-Whirl has been at the shelter for a few weeks, and he’s looking for a forever home. If you’re interested in adopting...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Meridian Star

Miss Merry Meridian Queens

McCall Gilmore and Oakleigh Davis, the overall Miss Merry Meridian Queens, participated in the City of Meridian Tree Lighting Ceremony Wednesday on city hall lawn. Gilmore and Davis, pictured here with Mayor Jimmie Smith, won their titles at the 10th annual Miss Meridian Meridian pageant on Nov. 20. Gilmore is a junior at Clarkdale High School and Davis is a first grader at Southeast Elementary.
MERIDIAN, MS
Norfolk Daily News

Lincoln Journal Star

