ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby-winning horse that failed a drug test after winning his race, died Monday during a workout at Santa Anita race track. According to Craig Robertson, the attorney for Medina Spirit’s trainer Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit suffered a heart attack after a workout at the Arcadia race track. The 3-year-old throughbred won the Kentucky Derby in May, but the win was overshadowed after Medina Spirit tested positive for the anti-inflammatory steroid betamethasone. Medina Spirit went on to a second-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and third in the Preakness Stakes, but was banned from participating from the Belmont Stakes. No further details were available. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO