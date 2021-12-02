ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom: Omicron variant won’t spark California shutdown

By Associated Press
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4hzX_0dBgsc5f00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Confirmation of the first U.S. case of the omicron variant in California was not surprising and shouldn’t force another shutdown heading into the holidays, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

State health officials said they are increasing COVID-19 testing at California’s airports for arrivals from countries identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being areas where the newly identified variant is spreading. But otherwise Newsom said he does not anticipate that the most populous state will impose another stay-at-home order or other new restrictions.

“Look, I’m confident if we continue to do what we’ve done, which is continue to be in the top 10 in terms of the lowest case rates and on the highest vaccination rates, on the lowest positivity rate, that won’t be an issue,” he said during a visit to Merced County in the Central Valley to promote vaccinations and booster shots.

Newsom imposed the nation’s first statewide stay-home order in March 2020. In September, he handily defeated an effort to recall him that was spurred by frustration with his restrictions designed to slow the virus’s spread.

California health officials said the first U.S. case of the omicron variant was identified in a San Francisco resident who had recently traveled to South Africa and developed symptoms after returning, San Francisco health director Grant Colfax said.

The person returned on Nov. 22, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco obtained a sample from the patient Tuesday evening and worked overnight to identify the variant through genetic sequencing.

State and local health officials refused to provide many details about the person, citing privacy concerns, but Newsom said the person is between the ages of 18 and 49. The patient, who developed minor symptoms and wasn’t hospitalized, was fully vaccinated but hadn’t gotten a booster because the last shot was too recent, Newsom said.

State health officials said they are continuing to monitor the variant’s presence and progress through California’s existing genome sequencing surveillance process.

California’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said the fact the infected individual was vaccinated might cause some to question the vaccines’ effectiveness, particularly against the recently discovered variant.

“We’ve been talking for months about the fact that vaccinations do one really, really important thing: protect against severe disease, against hospitalization and death,” he said. “And the evidence that an individual with omicron ... actually has mild symptoms, is improving, is a testimony to the importance of the vaccinations.”

Ghaly said people can expect to see more cases in California. “That’s why we need to keep our guard up,” he said.

State health officials urged people to continue with the same precautions they have been promoting all along: Get the vaccine and a booster shot; wear masks indoors in public; get tested if symptoms develop; and stay home if feeling sick.

California experienced its worst surge of cases during last year’s holiday season. Cases most recently spiked in late summer and then fell swiftly until largely plateauing. About 3,200 people are hospitalized, less than half than three months ago.

The post Newsom: Omicron variant won’t spark California shutdown appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Gov. Newsom & acting Gov. Kounalakis issue statement on death of Detective Armando Cantu

Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis issued the following statement on the death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Detective Armando Cantu: “We are heartbroken to learn of the loss of Detective Armando Cantu. We send our deepest condolences to Detective Cantu’s family and friends, as well as those who served alongside him. Let us The post Gov. Newsom & acting Gov. Kounalakis issue statement on death of Detective Armando Cantu appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Los Angeles County confirms first case of Omicron variant

Los Angeles County has just announced confirmation of the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The person recently returned to the county after traveling to South Africa via London, according to the Department of Public Health. The patient is a fully vaccinated adult, and the person's symptoms "are improving without medical care." PRESS The post Los Angeles County confirms first case of Omicron variant appeared first on KESQ.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: Omicron variant of COVID-19 found in CA; case is first known in U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) - US official: US identifies the first case of omicron COVID-19 variant in California. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021. The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has The post Watch: Omicron variant of COVID-19 found in CA; case is first known in U.S. appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Booster shot demand remains consistent despite concerns over Omicron variant

Although the Omicron variant hasn't been detected yet in Riverside County, there are still concerns on how to protect yourself just in case it does. However, the demand for boosters has stayed consistent despite the concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant. According to data from other countries seeing a rise in Omicron variant The post Booster shot demand remains consistent despite concerns over Omicron variant appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Native American Caucus held at UCR Palm Desert in response to viral video of teacher mimicking traditions

In October, a video of a Riverside teacher mimicking native American culture while teaching her geometry class went viral.  The video sparked protests at the time. Riverside Unified School District placed the teacher on leave.  Assemblymember James Ramos, the first California Native American to be elected to the California State Assembly, worked with the district The post Native American Caucus held at UCR Palm Desert in response to viral video of teacher mimicking traditions appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Omicron variant isn’t detected in Riverside County, but health officials say they are now watching for it

What is the Omicron variant? According to the World Health Organization, it was first detected in South Africa and has prompted another round of travel restrictions across the world. Jose Arballo Jr., from the Riverside University Health System, said "As everyone knows, we have no cases in Riverside County and none in California. How long that is The post Omicron variant isn’t detected in Riverside County, but health officials say they are now watching for it appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands left without power on Thanksgiving amid SCE shutoff and strong winds

Southern California Edison initiated "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" for numerous areas west of the Coachella Valley, including the San Gorgonio Pass, leaving tens of thousands without power on Thanksgiving. As of 12 p.m., there are more than 64,000 SCE customers without power in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Orange counties. Riverside County - 20,322San The post Thousands left without power on Thanksgiving amid SCE shutoff and strong winds appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RUHS reports over 300 people received Pfizer vaccine doses frozen longer than recommended at Jurupa Valley & Riverside clinics

Riverside University Health System (RUHS) reported that 324 people received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses at Jurupa Valley & Riverside Clinics that were stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. Staff discovered the issue on November 23 and immediately reviewed their logs and found that the vaccines had been administered to patients at the CHC The post RUHS reports over 300 people received Pfizer vaccine doses frozen longer than recommended at Jurupa Valley & Riverside clinics appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy