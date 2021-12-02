ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case

By Laura Olson
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSSsg_0dBgsaKD00

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing potentially sweeping changes to the right to an abortion, after two hours of arguments Wednesday morning on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The court’s conservatives, who hold a 6-3 majority, appeared through their questions to be sympathetic to Mississippi’s arguments that its law should be upheld — and they also seemed open to the possibility of undoing other precedent-setting abortion cases.

Supporters of the Mississippi law argued not only that it should be upheld, but that two key cases that have determined when a woman has the right to seek an abortion also should be overturned: the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision as well as the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

That would allow states to decide if they want to allow the medical procedure within their borders, the lawyers contended.

“When an issue affects everyone, and when the Constitution does not take sides on it, it belongs to the people,” said Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart, arguing that the precedents set in prior landmark abortion cases “have failed.”

Attorneys arguing on behalf of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic and of the federal government told the justices that the right to an abortion was correctly established in the Roe v. Wade decision and then reaffirmed in the Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

Undoing that right would have devastating consequences for people seeking abortions throughout the country, they said.

If they wholesale overturn Roe, it could be the case that Georgia would be able to outright ban abortions which the existing laws on the books don’t do

– Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University

Some may be forced to travel out of state to seek care. If they lack the money and time off from work to do so, they may have no option beyond carrying a child to term, even if it is not in their best interest or that of their family, the lawyers said.

“There is no less need now than there was 30 years or 50 years ago for women to be able to make this fundamental choice for themselves about their bodies, lives and health,” said Julie Rickelman, senior director of litigation at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“Why is 15 weeks not enough time?” Chief Justice John Roberts asked Rickelman.

She noted that the Mississippi law would ban most abortions nine weeks earlier than the current legal standard, giving patients less time to navigate an array of regulatory barriers that some states have enacted to make it harder to seek an abortion.

The Roe decision established a legal right to an abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy, or 26 weeks. In the Casey decision, the court ruled that people can obtain an abortion until viability, or the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb — generally about 24 weeks.

The case argued Wednesday is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

Ramifications for dozens of states

Wednesday’s hearing came after the top court already has been grappling with abortion rights.

Since announcing in May that the justices would take up the Mississippi case, the court has heard arguments over a Texas law designed to skirt the court’s past decisions and ban abortions about six weeks after a woman’s last menstrual cycle.

The pair of legal battles has thrust the contentious social issue back into the national spotlight, and thousands of activists in both support of and opposition to abortion rights flooded the sidewalks around the court on Wednesday to chant and wave signs.

The pending abortion case could spur a cascade of legal changes across two dozen states if justices back the restrictive Mississippi law — and potentially dismantle the landmark 1973 ruling affirming the right to an abortion.

A dozen states — including Louisiana, Tennessee, Missouri and Idaho — have “trigger laws” that would go into effect banning abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization focused on reproductive health and rights.

Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and five others still have abortion bans that pre-date Roe v. Wade on the books, which would become enforceable again if the case is overturned.

Wednesday’s oral arguments were also closely watched back in Georgia, where the fate of the state’s anti-abortion law is tied to the court’s decision on the Mississippi measure. Georgia’s law was ruled unconstitutional last year and has never taken effect. A panel of three judges decided in September to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to act before addressing the state of Georgia’s appeal.

“Georgia is a state that values the lives of the unborn. Our family joins thousands of pro-life conservatives across the country today in prayer as the U.S Supreme Court takes up the Dobbs case,” Republican Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted shortly before oral arguments began.

Georgia’s 2019 law would outlaw most abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. Today, women in Georgia can have an abortion up to 20 weeks into a pregnancy. The state’s contested measure also includes other provisions, such as a tax break for expecting parents.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, said if the tenor and scope of the arguments Wednesday are any indication of how the court will rule, Georgia’s law could be allowed to go into effect with minimal judicial intervention.

But that probably would not be where it ends, Kreis said.

“If they wholesale overturn Roe, it could be the case that Georgia would be able to outright ban abortions which the existing laws on the books don’t do,” Kreis said.

For example, Kreis said Georgia lawmakers could take up their own trigger law. One influential GOP lawmaker who is seeking higher office has also already said he plans to file a bill that would mirror parts of Texas’ law.

This all means, Kreis said, that abortion will likely be at the center of next year’s elections.

“No matter what the court does – and it seems as if the court is going to redraw that line somewhere – legislators in this state, and in many others, will do their utmost to reach that line to its fullest and try to push that line back even further,” he said. “We are just in for a very ugly few years if that’s the case, particularly in a state that is so evenly divided statewide as Georgia. It’s just not an issue that going to go away.

“If folks thought 2019 was unpleasant, then I think they’re about to get 2019 on steroids,” he said, referring to the bitter debate over Georgia’s law.

Dr. Nisha Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist who practices at Emory University, participated in a demonstration outside the court Wednesday and said she regularly attends local protests in support of abortion access. She said she is worried about what will happen in her state if Roe is overturned.

Many of her patients don’t know until their second or third trimester that they or their fetus have developed a medical issue that requires terminating a pregnancy, Verma said.

“A lot of times this is an act of compassion, that people are trying to do the right thing in their pregnancy or [for] their existing children,” she said.

Debate over precedents

During Wednesday’s arguments, the court’s liberal members repeatedly emphasized the implications of undoing the prior rulings.

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked at one point.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, giving the court its conservative majority, noted that if the Mississippi law is upheld, states would not be barred from allowing abortion.

He listed a long line of major cases in which the Supreme Court overruled precedents, including Brown v. Board of Education, which found that racial segregation in schools violated the Constitution.

If the court had adhered to its earlier decisions in those cases, Kavanaugh said, “the country would be a much different place.”

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar underscored how deeply the Roe decision has been woven into everyday American life, noting that while some people don’t agree with the decision, they know what the court ruled and what it means if they have an unintended pregnancy.

“For the court to reverse course now, I think would run counter to that societal reliance and the very concept we have of what equality is guaranteed to women in this country,” Prelogar said.

The post U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough now?

Families in Michigan will set an empty place at the table this holiday season in the wake of the mass shooting at Oxford High School in southeast Michigan that left four children dead and seven more injured. The deaths at Oxford last week came a little more than two weeks before the ninth anniversary of the […] The post Opinion: Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough now? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
OXFORD, CT
Georgia Recorder

Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say

Democrats on the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee are encouraging President Joe Biden to take stronger action to limit oil and gas production, while Republicans said reducing domestic production would only increase global emissions from overseas suppliers. In a hearing last week after the U.S. Interior Department released a report that called for fiscal updates to the […] The post Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Secretary of State sues Justice Department over voting records delay

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is suing the U.S. Justice Department over allegations that the federal agency failed to respond to records requests for communications with prominent liberal groups about overturning Georgia’s new election law. The U.S. District Court of Columbia District lawsuit accuses the agency of not complying in a timely manner after the […] The post Georgia Secretary of State sues Justice Department over voting records delay appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
U.S. POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

WASHINGTON—A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states including Georgia by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the […] The post Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Georgia Recorder

Protesters rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case

WASHINGTON — Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal. A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s. “The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out,” […] The post Protesters rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgia Recorder

Abrams entry in 2022 governor’s race puts pressure on Kemp, rest of GOP field

Stacey Abrams will make another run at the Georgia governor’s mansion in 2022, potentially setting the stage for a fiery rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp and testing how much Georgia’s political winds have truly shifted since her narrow loss in 2018. In an announcement video posted Wednesday to Abrams’ social media, she touted the voting […] The post Abrams entry in 2022 governor’s race puts pressure on Kemp, rest of GOP field appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to complete a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to cleaning […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: Equality Act enshrines fundamental American values into law

It’s a momentous month for LGBTQ equality in Georgia. Earlier in the month, Augusta lawmakers voted unanimously to enact a nondiscrimination ordinance that will bring needed protections to LGBTQ people and other historically marginalized communities. Augusta is now the 14th municipality to provide nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people. And just hours after the Augusta vote, […] The post Opinion: Equality Act enshrines fundamental American values into law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Georgia Recorder

Racial motivation of Arbery’s murderers more explicit when case returns to court

Criminal law experts predict that when the three men convicted in Georgia state court over Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death stand trial in February on federal hate crime charges, the way prosecutors attempt to add new convictions is sure to focus more on racism as a motivation than last month’s trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael, along […] The post Racial motivation of Arbery’s murderers more explicit when case returns to court appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

State lawmakers consider lifting raw milk restrictions to include humans

Raw milk can only be sold in Georgia as a pet product, but there is growing concern about how much of that unpasteurized – and largely unregulated – milk is being sloshed into a glass for human consumption. A legislative study committee has taken up the issue and is mulling potential legislation that would allow […] The post State lawmakers consider lifting raw milk restrictions to include humans appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come

WASHINGTON — State health officials on Thursday welcomed the Biden administration’s plan to require private health insurers to reimburse Americans for the cost of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests—though the officials also raised questions about whether the process will be burdensome. Making those tests more accessible will allow Americans to get results quickly and in the privacy […] The post At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Georgia Recorder

Democrats risk losses at polls in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say

WASHINGTON — When paid family leave was briefly dropped from congressional Democrats’ massive social spending and climate bill earlier this fall, the outcry was swift. Women and caregivers suddenly were calling lawmakers and advocates, and they were sharing their own stories on social media in huge numbers, said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for […] The post Democrats risk losses at polls in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Mississippi Solicitor#Georgia State University
Georgia Recorder

Paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more in Biden’s social policy bill could get cut

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill.  But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better […] The post Paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more in Biden’s social policy bill could get cut appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FOREIGN POLICY
Georgia Recorder

Jury finds McMichaels, Bryan guilty of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

A nearly all-white jury in a Glynn County courtroom Wednesday afternoon convicted three white men of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery as the 25-year-old Black jogger ran through their neighborhood in February 2020. Travis McMichael, seen all over the world in a viral video that shows him firing a shotgun into Arbery at […] The post Jury finds McMichaels, Bryan guilty of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Georgia Recorder

McBath switching to challenge Bourdeaux after lawmakers OK new GOP-friendly map

Gov. Brian Kemp has yet to sign off on the maps that will govern Georgia’s political future for the next decade, but 2022 is already heating up as Democratic Congresswoman Lucy McBath announced she will take her 2022 campaign on the road and seek re-election not in her current district, now drawn to favor a […] The post McBath switching to challenge Bourdeaux after lawmakers OK new GOP-friendly map appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: How far will GOP state lawmakers go to use threatened power to extend power?

Change occurs very slowly, and then all at once. Certainly, that’s been the experience of Republicans in Gwinnett County. The suburban Atlanta county that had long been dominated by the GOP has almost overnight become Democratic. In the space of four years, for example — just one presidential election cycle — the county commission has […] The post Bookman: How far will GOP state lawmakers go to use threatened power to extend power? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Poll suggests 2020 election denial could suppress GOP turnout in 2022

Despite zero evidence of any widespread fraud in the 2020 election, most Republicans believe next year’s midterms will not be counted fairly, according to a poll released this month by the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research. The new poll of Republican voters, conducted for CEIR by Echelon Insights, detail what Republicans believe about […] The post Poll suggests 2020 election denial could suppress GOP turnout in 2022 appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief

There’s no pleasure to be taken from the guilty verdicts returned Wednesday by a Glynn County jury in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery; there is only relief and thanksgiving that in the end justice could be done, at least in a case in which the evidence was so well-documented and seemingly obvious. Given that they […] The post Bookman: Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
363
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy