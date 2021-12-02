ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Open Letter to The Person Who Gave themselves an Herb Facial at the Grocery

By Paty Quyn
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nowadays, you expect to see almost anything. I am not sure if it is because we are all still feeling a bit cooped up or if we have totally lost our minds, but either way, what I witnessed at the grocery store the other day had me not only rethinking the...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lancaster Online

Kind gestures at game, grocery store (letter)

My daughter and I attended the Millersville University homecoming football game on Oct. 16 and were aware of the threat of storms. When the rain came, we shared her umbrella. Suddenly, someone behind us kindly passed his umbrella to us, so I used it. When the rain increased, I said “Let’s go,” because I was already soaked.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
fox4kc.com

Best spa gift sets for that person who loves to pamper themselves

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re looking for a gift that’s both luxurious and practical, consider a spa gift set. Often sold in the form of a basket, these gifts come with an assortment of relaxing or decadent items in a decorative package. Whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Paltz, NY
Food & Drinks
City
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
Lifestyle
New Paltz, NY
Health
101.5 WPDH

An Open Letter to Unhappy Hudson Valley Holiday Shoppers

I know it's the day before Thanksgiving and things are probably feeling a little rushed. I know there also might be that added pressure of having the family back together for the first time in a few years. I know the holiday season can be stressful as a whole. However,...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Letter#The Herbs#Vegetables#Food Drink
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
maggrand.com

US Personal trainer confronts ‘creepy old guy’ staring at her while she exercises at gym (VIDEO)

A female personal trainer in the United States has been praised on social media for confronting a “creepy” guy at the gym who was staring at her while she exercised. Heidi Aragon, who posts to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok under the handle @fit_with_heidi, shared the clip with the caption: “Don’t sit there and tell me you’re not doing something; when I have proof.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER
CBS Boston

73-Year-Old Woman Killed By Comfort Sheep At Cultivate Care Farms In Bolton

BOLTON (CBS) – A comfort sheep is believed to have killed a volunteer at a farm in Bolton. The volunteer was identified as 73-year-old Kim Taylor. “Taylor, a longtime volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms, was caring for livestock in a pen alone when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her,” said a statement from the Nashoba Valley Regional Emergency Communications Center. Taylor suffered extensive serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived. She was rushed to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Cultivate Care focuses on animal therapy. It described the sheep involved as a comfort animal. Bolton Animal Control will work with Cultivate Care Farms’ staff on the future outcome of the sheep.
BOLTON, MA
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant man changed his mind over the Covid-19 vaccines when he ended up in hospital, his anti-vax wife lost the battle with the virus

It has been almost a year since the vaccines against Covid-19 were rolled out in United States, but there are millions of people who still remain vaccine hesitant and decide not to get the shot. From incentives to mandates, companies and the federal government are doing everything in their power to improve the vaccination rates, but there are folks that simply refuse everything.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy