ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa not facing federal rent assistance clawback, despite slow roll-out

By Katie Akin
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15JTLp_0dBgrxLT00

Iowa will not have to return any of its Emergency Rental Assistance funds to the federal government, despite a slow distribution rate of the aid money.

Iowa was one of several states that struggled to distribute federal rental assistance. The U.S. Treasury set a mid-November deadline for those slow-moving states, promising clawbacks of ERA funds that were not allocated quickly enough.

Between January and Oct. 1, Iowa allocated only about $20 million of its initial $195 million grant. But Ashley Jared, spokesperson for the Iowa Finance Authority, said the state agency obligated more than $73 million — a 42% expenditure ratio, as calculated by federal guidelines — by the Nov. 15 deadline. That surpassed a 30% threshold set by the Treasury.

“IFA has not been notified of any additional reallocation of funds as of today,” Jared said in an email.

Instead, IFA has requested to transfer $30 million of the $195 million to local entities that have seen higher demand for the assistance. Local governments were able to apply separately for the federal fund. Those programs, especially in Polk and Linn counties, saw much quicker allocation than the statewide program.

“Much of the demand for assistance came from and continues to come from  eligible households located in those two counties, which are served by county programs, rather than IFA’s program,” Jared wrote in an email. “Therefore, demand for funding through IFA’s program has been limited.”

Anne Bacon is the executive director of IMPACT, a nonprofit that led the distribution of ERA funds for the City of Des Moines and Polk County. She said the central Iowa programs have already exhausted $26 million from two rounds of ERA funding. While they wait for the transfer of $30 million, Polk County allocated $10 million to rent assistance.

“It is that 10 million that we are operating on now,” Bacon wrote in an email.

IFA is also expecting another round of money. Director Debi Durham decided in September to apply for funding through the second round of the ERA program, though she expressed concerns about the slow distribution of the first round. IFA has received the first $59 million of a grant that will total $149 million.

Jared said IFA is developing a program to distribute these new funds.

“This program is still under development, but we are exploring creative approaches to getting the funds to various populations in need of assistance,” she wrote. “More information will be available soon.”

The ERA 2 funding has more lenient restrictions than the first round. Applicants do not need to prove they suffered financial hardship due directly to COVID-19, so long as their difficulties occurred during the pandemic. The funding also does not expire until 2025, whereas ERA 1 ends next year.

The post Iowa not facing federal rent assistance clawback, despite slow roll-out appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded — with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for […] The post States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ADVOCACY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Audit finds Iowa governor wrongfully used federal aid for staff salaries

Gov. Kim Reynolds improperly used $450,000 of federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay 21 staff members, according to a new state audit. Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released the report on Monday. It reveals that the Office of the Governor used $448,448 of federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries and benefits for 21 employees […] The post Audit finds Iowa governor wrongfully used federal aid for staff salaries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa movement opposing vaccine mandates grew during pandemic

Iowa’s years-long movement against vaccine mandates has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with several “medical freedom” groups gaining followers and political influence. Protests against mask mandates and vaccine requirements have become commonplace in Iowa in recent months, with ralliers gathering outside hospitals and in the Capitol rotunda. One of the primary organizers is Informed […] The post Iowa movement opposing vaccine mandates grew during pandemic appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Des Moines, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater

A northeast Iowa company that initially sought to export billions of gallons of groundwater to parched western states each year but scaled back the quantity after pushback has abandoned the request to state regulators altogether. The Pattison Sand Co. proposal was repeatedly rejected by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources — most recently in May […] The post Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

With or without omicron, Iowa lacks the will to overcome COVID

News of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was like a bucket of ice water in the face after a refreshingly normal Thanksgiving weekend marked by in-person gatherings with family and friends. The variant, first identified in South Africa, had already been confirmed as close as Minnesota by middle of last week. Chances are, it’ll show […] The post With or without omicron, Iowa lacks the will to overcome COVID appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clawback#The U S Treasury#Era#Ifa#Polk#Linn
Western Iowa Today

With $1B In The Bank, Iowa Lawmakers Say It Should Be Returned To Taxpayers

(Des Moines, IA) — With one-billion dollars now in the bank, Iowa’s Republican lawmakers say the money in the “Taxpayer Relief Fund” should be returned to taxpayers. That fund held just 74 million dollars two years ago. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley says a state budget was passed that provided record funding for broadband, with more money to schools and public safety – all while setting aside that one-billion dollars. Governor Kim Reynolds and Republican legislative leaders have said their long-term goal is to eliminate the state income tax.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility, among the nation’s worst, now faces $685,000 in fines

An Iowa nursing home cited for regulatory violations that contributed to abuse, neglect and the death of a resident has been added to a federal list of the nation’s worst care facilities and fined more than half a million dollars. The QHC Fort Dodge Villa in Webster County was cited in October for 18 federal […] The post Iowa care facility, among the nation’s worst, now faces $685,000 in fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

The path to unity in Iowa includes federal LGBTQ protections

By Deacon Jeanie Smith As a West Des Moines faith leader, I believe our U.S. senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, have an opportunity to bring Iowans closer together by helping find common ground to ensure fairness and equality for all Americans. Over many decades, Congress has shirked its responsibility to protect the LGBTQ community […] The post The path to unity in Iowa includes federal LGBTQ protections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge: Iowa agency forced out disabled worker after citing messy handwriting

The Iowa Department of Education forced out a long-time employee after accusing her of sloppy handwriting and repeatedly suggesting she retire, according to state records. Faced with a civil rights complaint over the matter, the state allegedly offered the woman her job back, which she refused. According to the recent findings of a state administrative […] The post Judge: Iowa agency forced out disabled worker after citing messy handwriting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KTVL

Oregon Emergency Rent Assistance pause deadline looms while funds dwindle

Tenants who owe their landlords rent are running out of time to apply for help. On December 1, the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services, OHCS, will pause for six weeks. During the pause, tenants will not be able to apply for help. Word of the pause surprised many groups in the state, especially those who have been helping renters and landlords.
OREGON STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Analyst: Iowa student loan delinquency dropped 36% in early pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. economy into a short but drastic recession, generating a wave of layoffs and business closures. But a new analysis found that the first seven months of the pandemic actually ended with fewer Iowans delinquent on credit card and student loan debts. “I think it really shows us how, in […] The post Analyst: Iowa student loan delinquency dropped 36% in early pandemic appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds ‘confident’ U.S. Treasury will approve her use of COVID-19 aid for staff salaries

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she is “very, very confident” her use of nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds for staff salaries will be approved by the U.S. Treasury. A state audit released Nov. 15 found that the governor’s office had not provided documentation necessary to show the employees were “substantially dedicated” to […] The post Reynolds ‘confident’ U.S. Treasury will approve her use of COVID-19 aid for staff salaries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Iowa Receiving Federal Funds for Water Quality

(Undated) -- The Environmental Protection Agency reports Iowa is getting $110 million to help with water quality. The EPA made the announcement Thursday. EPA Administrator Michael Regen published an open letter to governors of states receiving the funds with instructions and guidelines on how the money should be allocated and used effectively. Regen says funds should be used in smaller and underserved communities. Another priorities from the EPA for the use of the money are to help make lead-free water available statewide. The EPA says this is the largest federal investment in water in American history.
IOWA STATE
Ames Tribune

Why Iowa’s medical cannabis dispensaries are seeking to sell smokable marijuana

Last in an occasional series. Iowa’s medical cannabis program turned 3 years old in November, but in many respects it’s still in its infancy. Sales statewide are a fraction of what they are in many of the 35 other states that have legalized sales for medical use. Registered cardholders numbered 7,323 as of October — not even a quarter of 1 percent of the state's population and about half of what business leaders projected they would be by now.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy