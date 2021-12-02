ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC's Dana White Tests Positive For COVID, Consulted Joe Rogan

Cover picture for the articleDana White didn't make it through the Thanksgiving holiday unscathed ... 'cause the UFC boss announced he tested positive for COVID-19 -- but thankfully he says he's feelin' okay. White broke the news during an interview with Jim Rome ... revealing his entire family caught the virus after a...

The Spun

UFC World Reacts To The Vince Vaughn News

Vince Vaughn is 51 years old, but perhaps the legendary Hollywood actor is up for a fight. That’s what the UFC world is speculating about this weekend, anyway. On Saturday night, the longtime actor was called out by a fighter inside the ring. “Give me three months, and I’m ready...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh slams UFC President Dana White at Triad Combat: “He pays his fighters what we pay our ushers”

Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh slammed UFC President Dana White at Triad Combat, saying that “he pays his fighters what we pay our ushers.”. Kavanaugh held the Triller Triad Combat event on Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. During the event, he was interviewed and asked about his rival White, and it shouldn’t surprise you what he said about him. Kavanaugh had nothing but negative things to White, criticizing the UFC for both its fighter pay as well for its production setup.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 44 video: Jamahal Hill flattens Jimmy Crute with devastating knockout in just 48 seconds

Jamahal Hill needed just 48 seconds to back up his claims that he’s one of the best boxers in the UFC. Following a flash knockdown during his first exchange with Jimmy Crute at UFC Vegas 44, Hill was on the attack and looking for the kill while attempting to bounce back from his first loss inside the octagon. After hurting Crute with the right hand, Hill followed that up with another just like it except this time the Australian prospect crashed to the canvas and he wasn’t getting up again.
UFC
f4wonline.com

UFC president Dana White, family get COVID-19 over Thanksgiving

UFC president Dana White and his family contracted COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving holiday. White revealed the news on Jim Rome's podcast, saying he and his family got the virus while at his vacation home in Maine last week. He said someone there had it and when they got back, everyone tested positive. He said he does a cold plunge and steam everyday and when he couldn't smell eucalyptus in a spray he uses, he knew there was an issue.
COMBAT SPORTS
Vice

Joe Rogan is Everyone Else's Problem

As November wears on, Joe Rogan has begun to inhabit, more fully than ever, what can best be described as a double life. On November 16, he appeared on far-right YouTuber Tim Pool’s show, sitting alongside conspiracy king Alex Jones; extremely red-pilled self proclaimed “anarchist” author and podcaster Michael Malice; Drew Hernandez, a right-wing commentator most recently seen testifying at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial; and Blaire White, another far-right YouTuber. Earlier this month, Rogan also returned from a four-month hiatus to begin working as on-air talent at UFC events again, when he wasn’t busy giving Aaron Rodgers terrible pseudo-medical advice while the quarterback dealt with COVID-19, or suggesting, on his own program, that the January 6 rioters were led by a government-backed agent provocateur. (“This is something governments have done forever,” he breezily told technology ethicist Tristan Harris, suggesting that “one particular individual” encouraged thousands of people to storm the Capitol.) Rogan’s increasingly prominent role in extremist spaces—and as a major promoter of ivermectin, an unproven treatment for COVID-19—is coming into direct confrontation with his role as a mainstream sports commentator and linchpin of Spotify’s podcast empire. And no one making money from the latter half of the equation seems to mind a bit.
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev explains why he refused to go on the Hotboxin’ podcast with Mike Tyson: “I don’t like what all happened with him”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has explained why he rejected the offer of going on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast. It’s safe to say that throughout his time in combat sports, Mike Tyson has been a polarising figure. From his stint in jail to some of his actions in boxing itself, he’s been on a rollercoaster ride that has left him with many critics to go alongside his large fanbase.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dana White claims UFC fighters are afraid of Khamzat Chimaev

UFC President Dana White is never afraid to make outrageous claims. The latest one includes fighters being scared of Khamzat Chimaev. There is no doubt that Khamzat Chimaev is a very hyped UFC contender. He has been very dominant since arriving in the UFC and recently returned in October with an excellent performance.
UFC
TMZ.com

Conor McGregor Donates $11k to MMA Fighter Who Was Left Paralyzed

Conor McGregor is helping a fellow Irishman and MMA fighter ... by donating $11k to a man who needs money for stem cell treatment after being paralyzed from a horrific injury during training. The terrible incident happened in July ... when the 1-1 welterweight Ian Coughlan had a freak accident...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Joe Rogan’s Net Worth in 2021

Joe Rogan is a famous personality most well-known for being a color commentator with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as hosting controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. In this post, though, we’re looking at Joe Rogan’s net worth in 2021. Joe Rogan’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $100...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mmanews.com

Dana White Shares “Savage” Julianna Peña Story Ahead Of UFC 269

UFC bantamweight contender Julianna Peña pleaded to Dana White for a shot at Amanda Nunes, and she’ll get her chance at UFC 269. Peña will face Nunes in her first shot at the UFC bantamweight title after years in the promotion. She most recently defeated Sara McMann by submission at UFC 257.
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor ‘chomping at the bit’ for UFC return, Dana White reveals

UFC president Dana White has said Conor McGregor’s desire to compete is still strong as the Irishman recovers from a broken leg.McGregor suffered the injury in July, at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, who knocked out the former dual-weight champion in January.McGregor said last month that he will be healthy enough to return to sparring next spring, with a return to the Octagon likely coming next summer at the earliest.“He’s chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again,” White said on The Jim Rome Podcast.“It’s going to...
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor compared to Rocky Balboa by UFC president Dana White

UFC president Dana White has compared Conor McGregor to fictional boxer Rocky Balboa as the Irishman trains ahead of an expected 2022 comeback.McGregor last competed in July, breaking his leg at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, who knocked out the former dual-weight champion in January.McGregor revealed last month that he is due to be healthy enough to return to sparring in April, with his next UFC bout likely to take place next summer at the earliest.UFC president White said of McGregor on The Jim Rome Podcast this week: “He’s chomping at...
UFC
TMZ.com

Julianna Peña Says Amanda Nunes Is Not Taking Her Seriously

Julianna Peña is less than a week away from the biggest fight of her life against Amanda Nunes ... and the "Venezuelan Vixen" has a message for the doubters, telling TMZ Sports she isn't satisfied just being here -- she's gunning to win. "I feel like a lot of people...
UFC

