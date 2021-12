If you’re a fan of this website then you’ve might have listened to an episode or two of The PlayStation BRAHcast, the official podcast of ThePlayStationBrahs.com!. My co-host, @jpietrz3 has made it a running joke of asking “Godfall to PS Plus when??” whenever the game is brought up during discussions. James P., you can put your curiosity to rest because if the rumors are true, the first PS5 game ever revealed will join popular service in December!

