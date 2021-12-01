ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County man arrested on drug charges

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Cannelton man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force investigated the Valley area by making controlled purchases of narcotics.

Henry Chapman, 40, of Cannelton, was served with warrants yesterday, November 30, 2021, at Southern Regional Jail, where he was being held for a separate incident. Chapman is charged with three felony charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two felony charges of Conspiracy. Chapman will remain at Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

