FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Alma Johnson, 49, of Boomer, was arrested on Monday, November 29, 2021, for a previously issued Bench Warrant out of Circuit Court.

Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following additional information.

Deputies also served Johnson warrants on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Johnson is charged with two counts of Felony Conspiracy. Johnson was still in Southern Regional Jail and will stay there awaiting court proceedings.