Sidney Health Center vaccine mandate protest meeting draws around 50 SHC employees

Around 50 healthcare workers from the Sidney Health Center gathered at Fellowship Baptist Church on Monday night to hear from state leaders like Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Hamilton Sen. Theresa Manzella speak against the hospital’s decision to follow a federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, which a federal judge has temporarily struck down.

“It was a very civil meeting. No chants or shouts, but some light applause at times. It was conducted very well,” said Mark Berryman, editor of the Sidney Herald, who was invited to cover the event. “I didn’t feel like the meeting accomplished much,” he said, adding, “It wasn’t as exciting as I wanted it to be.”

While Berryman eventually found his way to the church’s balcony seated behind plexiglass to cover the meeting, it was not without controversy. Initially, Berryman’s request for the Herald to cover the meeting was denied, he said. But after an editorial about the rejection titled, “ The Sidney Herald will not concede neutrality, ” he was invited back by the event’s organizer Jordan Hall, though Hall told Berryman the editorial had nothing to do with the decision.

“According to what the newspaper has been told, one of the reasons for not offering an invitation to the Herald was that organizers did not like the recent article on the mandate and felt it was biased,” Berryman wrote. He continued, “We will not bow to pressure, nor will we concede neutrality for a story.

The Sidney Herald reported that Knudsen discussed the lawsuits that the state had filed against the vaccine mandate, and answered a few questions about the state’s plan, but “he prefaced his statements by saying state law forbade him from giving legal advice.”

Hall is the pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church, where the event was held, and is the president of Conservatives United for Richland County as well as the founder of the Montana Daily Gazette — a conservative media outlet.

The event on Monday was the result of dissatisfaction by the hospital employees and Hall about the Sidney Health Center’s decision to comply with a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandate — since blocked — that requires employees working in hospitals that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding to be vaccinated.

The meeting was open to the press on the condition the names and photos of hospital employees attending not be published. But for media not within commuting distance from Sidney, it was closed. Hall denied the Daily Montanan’s request to attend the meeting via Zoom.

And at the end of the meeting, Berryman said all press and public were asked to leave so SHC employees and various speakers could “discuss strategy.”

In addition to Monday night’s meeting, the Sidney Herald reported that on Sunday around 100 people, including healthcare workers, family members, and community members, gathered at Veterans Park in Sidney to protest the mandate.

