Local craft fair to benefit Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots brings holiday cheer to thousands of children in the Adams-Hanover area each year. Last year, the Adams-Hanover chapter delivered more than 10,000 toys to 3,330 children. This year, requests have increased and the program is looking to increase donations by 15 to 20 percent, said Christopher Bunty, local coordinator.
The event will take place 10am to 4pm at the Fluvanna Community Church on 2262 Fluvanna Avenue. Local crafters and vendors will be featured. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase, and a Chinese auction will be held. Proceeds from the Holiday Shopping Extravaganza will benefit Toys for Tots.
Donate at toy for Toys for Tots by Dec 10th at Pizza 9 locations around the City. Toys can be dropped of at any local police station and T Mobile store as well. For more information – https://albuquerque-nm.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3.
106.9 More FM and United Nissan-Reno are joining forces again this year to collect toys for the U.S. Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots”! We need your help!. Bring a new unwrapped toy to United Nissan at 865 Kietzke Lane in Reno and drop it in the bed of one of the trucks in the showroom! Last year your generosity helped make the holiday brighter for over ten thousand children in Northern Nevada.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– If you drove down Route 19 in Fayetteville Friday, November 26, 2021, you may have seen a familiar face on the roof of Trinity Motors. Manager Darrel Blackburn continued his annual tradition of waving to people driving by all in an effort to raise awareness for Toys for Tots and the cold […]
The Owensboro branch of the Toys for Tots organization is gearing up for another busy Christmas season of providing toys to children in need throughout the community. Lou Drawdy, Toys for Tots coordinator, said Tuesday that he has been actively working on the Christmas 2021 toy drive since Jan. 16 — one day after filing his paperwork for the previous Christmas toy drive.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Started by the U.S. Marine Corps, the Toys for Tots campaign works to ensure no child goes without the joy of unwrapping a gift under the Christmas tree. The campaign is back this year and is in need of the community’s help. Maj. Mike Schroeder and...
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Rainforest Carwash & Oil Changes in Lucedale, is hosting their inaugural toy drive, which kicked off, Nov. 27. Residents are encouraged to donate a toy for the Salvation Army tree. In exchange, residents will receive a free “everything wash,” which is valued at $16. Toys must be new, unwrapped and […]
A Valley car dealer is getting into the holiday spirit while giving back to the community. Columbiana Ford has partnered with Toys for Tots and other local businesses to collect toys for kids this Christmas season. They kicked off the toy drive Friday with Santa and his Reindeer at the...
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday morning, students in Northern Michigan University’s ROTC program walked from the Superior Dome to WJMN Local 3 in Marquette Township with toys and other goodies in their backpacks. “We’re here today just to help make sure the kids that don’t have as fortunate...
Donations are now being accepted for this year’s Marine Toys for Tots program. Founded in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks, the national community action program collects toy/Christmas present donations for children in need, distributing an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually, including those in and around Farmville.
You can help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to a child through Toys for Tots!. WHBF is once again hosting its annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive. On Wednesday, December 8, between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., bring new, unwrapped toys to Blain’s Farm and Fleet, located at 5900 John Deere Road in Moline and meet the Local 4 family. From 4:00-7:00 p.m., you can even meet Santa!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting Monday, you can help Bis-Man Transit and the National Express “Stuff the Bus” with new toys for “Toys for Tots.”. Take your donations to the Bis-Man transit office or flag down any CAT bus through December 10. Then on December 10, you can drop the...
South Central College’s Collegiate DECA Chapter is holding a spaghetti drive-thru to benefit Toys for Tots. The event is Thursday, December 2 with lunch served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $8 per meal with all proceeds going to...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles rode through the city for the 29th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride. Motorcyclists gathered at Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson with a new unwrapped toy that will go to a child this holiday season through Toys for Tots. At noon, participants hopped on their motorcycles for an escorted ride through the city. Event organizers told WWAY this year 375 people donated toys and rode in the annual motorcycle ride.
The Tots For Tots Cornhole fundraiser was held at the178 Bar and Grill in Lake Isabella on Saturday, Nov. 27 after the annual Christmas parade. There was great food and live music from Angels Roost. Nine people participated in the event, with the charity raising $300. First place went to Michael Hevia and second place to Patrick Osorio.
