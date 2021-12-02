ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Local craft fair to benefit Toys for Tots

WVNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA craft fair is happening at the Plaza Mall in...

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gettysburg Times

Toys for Tots donations down

Toys for Tots brings holiday cheer to thousands of children in the Adams-Hanover area each year. Last year, the Adams-Hanover chapter delivered more than 10,000 toys to 3,330 children. This year, requests have increased and the program is looking to increase donations by 15 to 20 percent, said Christopher Bunty, local coordinator.
HANOVER, PA
wrfalp.com

Holiday Shopping Extravaganza to Benefit Marine Toys for Tots

The event will take place 10am to 4pm at the Fluvanna Community Church on 2262 Fluvanna Avenue. Local crafters and vendors will be featured. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase, and a Chinese auction will be held. Proceeds from the Holiday Shopping Extravaganza will benefit Toys for Tots.
ADVOCACY
KRQE News 13

Donate toys to Toys for Tots this holiday season!

Donate at toy for Toys for Tots by Dec 10th at Pizza 9 locations around the City. Toys can be dropped of at any local police station and T Mobile store as well. For more information – https://albuquerque-nm.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3.
CHARITIES
1069morefm.com

Operation Toys for Tots

106.9 More FM and United Nissan-Reno are joining forces again this year to collect toys for the U.S. Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots”! We need your help!. Bring a new unwrapped toy to United Nissan at 865 Kietzke Lane in Reno and drop it in the bed of one of the trucks in the showroom! Last year your generosity helped make the holiday brighter for over ten thousand children in Northern Nevada.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys For Tots#Craft Fair
WVNS

Local business campaigning for Toys for Tots in a unique way

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– If you drove down Route 19 in Fayetteville Friday, November 26, 2021, you may have seen a familiar face on the roof of Trinity Motors. Manager Darrel Blackburn continued his annual tradition of waving to people driving by all in an effort to raise awareness for Toys for Tots and the cold […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Toys for Tots gearing up

The Owensboro branch of the Toys for Tots organization is gearing up for another busy Christmas season of providing toys to children in need throughout the community. Lou Drawdy, Toys for Tots coordinator, said Tuesday that he has been actively working on the Christmas 2021 toy drive since Jan. 16 — one day after filing his paperwork for the previous Christmas toy drive.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WFMJ.com

Columbiana Ford, Toys for Tots partner for toy drive

A Valley car dealer is getting into the holiday spirit while giving back to the community. Columbiana Ford has partnered with Toys for Tots and other local businesses to collect toys for kids this Christmas season. They kicked off the toy drive Friday with Santa and his Reindeer at the...
CHARITIES
UPMATTERS

NMU ROTC marches to WJMN Local 3 to deliver gifts for Toys for Tots

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday morning, students in Northern Michigan University’s ROTC program walked from the Superior Dome to WJMN Local 3 in Marquette Township with toys and other goodies in their backpacks. “We’re here today just to help make sure the kids that don’t have as fortunate...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
thecharlottegazette.com

Toys for Tots program kicks off

Donations are now being accepted for this year’s Marine Toys for Tots program. Founded in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks, the national community action program collects toy/Christmas present donations for children in need, distributing an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually, including those in and around Farmville.
CHARITIES
ETOnline.com

Gorjana Giving Tuesday: Shop Jewelry and Gifts to Benefit Toys for Tots

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Although there are extended Cyber Monday deals to shop right now, Giving Tuesday is here -- a time to shop while giving back to the community. Gorjana is giving us two reasons to shop their stunning jewelry today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dbrnews.com

Schleswig Craft Fair is Saturday

“Santa is very excited to see all the kids this year,” said Laura Ernst, who has helped arrange Santa’s visit to Schleswig on Saturday. “Last year, we had to limit the kids that could come in, due to COVID. This year we’ve opened it up so all the kids can come in and meet him.”
SCHLESWIG, IA
ourquadcities.com

Local 4 hosting annual Toys for Tots toy drive

You can help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to a child through Toys for Tots!. WHBF is once again hosting its annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive. On Wednesday, December 8, between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., bring new, unwrapped toys to Blain’s Farm and Fleet, located at 5900 John Deere Road in Moline and meet the Local 4 family. From 4:00-7:00 p.m., you can even meet Santa!
MOLINE, IL
KFYR-TV

Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ with toys for ‘Toys for Tots’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting Monday, you can help Bis-Man Transit and the National Express “Stuff the Bus” with new toys for “Toys for Tots.”. Take your donations to the Bis-Man transit office or flag down any CAT bus through December 10. Then on December 10, you can drop the...
BISMARCK, ND
Southern Minnesota News

SCC hosting Spaghetti drive-thru to benefit Toys for Tots

South Central College’s Collegiate DECA Chapter is holding a spaghetti drive-thru to benefit Toys for Tots. The event is Thursday, December 2 with lunch served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $8 per meal with all proceeds going to...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
WWAY NewsChannel 3

29th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride brings out hundreds of local bikers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles rode through the city for the 29th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride. Motorcyclists gathered at Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson with a new unwrapped toy that will go to a child this holiday season through Toys for Tots. At noon, participants hopped on their motorcycles for an escorted ride through the city. Event organizers told WWAY this year 375 people donated toys and rode in the annual motorcycle ride.
WILMINGTON, NC
kernvalleysun.com

Toys For Tots Cornhole raises $300

The Tots For Tots Cornhole fundraiser was held at the178 Bar and Grill in Lake Isabella on Saturday, Nov. 27 after the annual Christmas parade. There was great food and live music from Angels Roost. Nine people participated in the event, with the charity raising $300. First place went to Michael Hevia and second place to Patrick Osorio.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy