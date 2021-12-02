Local craft fair to benefit Toys for Tots

106.9 More FM and United Nissan-Reno are joining forces again this year to collect toys for the U.S. Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots”! We need your help!. Bring a new unwrapped toy to United Nissan at 865 Kietzke Lane in Reno and drop it in the bed of one of the trucks in the showroom! Last year your generosity helped make the holiday brighter for over ten thousand children in Northern Nevada.

RENO, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO