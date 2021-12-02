Bloods gang member to serve 2 life sentences in connection with murders of 2 Newport News men

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A New York man and member of the Nine Trey Gangsters was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison for the murders of two men in Newport News in June and July 2014.

Court documents say 33-year-old Mark Anthony Skeete, also known as Mark Brown, came to Virginia to facilitate and profit from prostituting adult women in the Richmond area.

On June 28, 2014, Skeete traveled with a few other people to Newport News to profit from the prostitution of a New York woman. When one of the woman's clients was unable to pay, Skeete shot and killed him.

Court documents say Skeete went to North Carolina after the June murder, then returned to Newport News and robbed and killed another man on July 16, 2014 during a drug transaction. He then returned to Richmond, where court documents say he shot and killed two other people; he was sentenced in state court to 75 years in prison for those murders.

On September 17, 2014, investigators recovered a firearm from Skeete that was later forensically linked to the Newport News murders.