Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (Thurs, Dec. 2)

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Heart of...

Great Bend Post

'Santas Around the World' a unique Christmas display

The "Santas Around the World" exhibit on Main Street in downtown Great Bend has become a Christmas tradition in the Golden Belt. But many people may not know that all 24 of the life-sized Santas were sculpted by one woman, Loretta Miller. Miller created the first multi-cultural Santa 22 years...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington's 'Shop Small Crawl' is Saturday

Hoisington Main Street is sponsoring Ladies Shop Small Crawl Dec. 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hoisington encourages you to shop around town to receive tickets for drawing prizes. As shoppers complete the map of participating stores, they will be entered into the grand prize drawing of a $50 Chamber of Commerce gift certificate and other prizes.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: Bringing families together one loaf at a time

As our families gather for the holidays, the familiar smells of baked goods — a perfectly buttered warm roll or a piece of pie with the perfect crust — remind us how valuable time together can be. Whether you are looking for a family favorite or something new to add to holiday meals, Kansas Wheat is celebrating how making and breaking bread together is a long-standing tradition.
AGRICULTURE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend vet releases book on hiring and firing

Dr. Nels Lindberg is launching his new book, The Ultimate Guide To Real-World Hiring And Firing. This new book aims to help leaders develop an efficient and effective hiring process so the firing process happens less often and when it does, both parties are on the same page. Whether the...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend's cookie contest winner announced

Once again, A440 Musical Instruments won the annual cookie contest in Great Bend. It's the retailer's fifth win in the last six years. The competition was held last Saturday during the Home for The Holidays Festival. Lyle Jones, A440's manager, explained what he believes was this year's secret to winning.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

