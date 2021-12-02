ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Remarks by 9 justices indicate how they lean on abortion

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gotcz_0dBgpGlA00

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in which the court was asked to overturn a nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years.

The fate of the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, probably won’t be known until late June.

But during nearly two hours of arguments conservative justices indicated they had questions about the court's current abortion framework. The justices were being asked to overrule the two seminal decisions in the context of a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The court's Roe and Casey precedents say a state can regulate but not ban abortion before the point of viability, at about 24 weeks. All six conservative justices, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump indicated they would uphold Mississippi’s law.

In their writings and statements before Wednesday, Justice Clarence Thomas had been the only justice to call openly for overruling Roe and Casey.

Here are some of the things the justices said during arguments:

CONSERVATIVES:

Chief Justice John Roberts called a 15-week ban “not a dramatic departure from viability.” He said: “If you think ... that women should have a choice to terminate their pregnancy, that supposes that there is a point at which they’ve had the fair choice, opportunity to choice, and why would 15 weeks be an inappropriate line? Because viability, it seems to me, doesn’t have anything to do with choice. But, if it really is an issue about choice, why is 15 weeks not enough time?”

Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the right to abortion appears nowhere in the Constitution: “If we were talking about the Second Amendment, I know exactly what we’re talking about. If we’re talking about the Fourth Amendment, I know what we’re talking about because it’s written. It’s there. What specifically is the right here that we’re talking about?”

Justice Samuel Alito said people on both sides of the abortion issue have said the court's viability line “really doesn't make a lot of sense.” He suggested a woman still “has the same interest in terminating her pregnancy after the viability line has been crossed.” He added: “The fetus has an interest in having a life, and that doesn’t change, does it, from the point before viability to the point after viability?”

Justice Neil Gorsuch asked what the court should do if it were to “reject the viability line.” "Do you see any other intelligible principle that the court could choose?" he asked the Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, who was arguing that Mississippi's ban should be struck down.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested overruling precedent has been an important part of the court's history: “If you think about some of the most important cases, the most consequential cases in this court’s history, there’s a string of them where the cases overruled precedent." Kavanaugh cited cases that extended rights beyond where they were previously, including those that outlawed segregation and said gay couples have a right to marry. “If we think that the prior precedents are seriously wrong, if that, why then doesn’t the history of this court’s practice with respect to those cases tell us that the right answer is actually a return to the position of neutrality and — and not stick with those precedents in the same way that all those other cases didn’t?”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett suggested that so-called safe haven laws in all 50 states that allow mothers to relinquish parental rights mean women can’t be forced into motherhood. She asked about states “requiring the woman to go 15, 16 weeks more" past the point of viability “and then terminate parental rights at the conclusion.” ”Why didn’t you address the safe haven laws and why don’t they matter?" she asked a lawyer arguing against Mississippi's ban.

LIBERALS:

Justice Stephen Breyer said that where the court is overturning a watershed case like Roe it “better be damn sure” before doing so. He quoted the Casey case about the dangers of overruling precedent, saying: “To overrule under fire in the absence of the most compelling reason, to reexamine a watershed decision, would subvert the court’s legitimacy beyond any serious question."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said reversing Roe and Casey would damage the court. She asked: “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”

Justice Elena Kagan said of the current case: “I guess what strikes me when I look at this case is that, you know, not much has changed since Roe and Casey, that people think it’s right or wrong based on the things that they have always thought it was right and wrong for.” Since Roe, however, there's been “50 years of water under the bridge, 50 years of decisions saying that this is part of our law, that this is part of the fabric of women’s existence in this country.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Stephen Colbert declares 'we don't live in a democracy' as right-leaning SCOTUS considers abortion case

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert offered a grim assessment of the landmark abortion case that was brought in front of the Supreme Court this week. Colbert began his monologue Thursday by knocking the "slightly less-trusted body" over concerns among the left that the lawsuit brought against Mississippi's abortion cut-off of 15 weeks into the pregnancy can result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade with a conservative-leaning court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Washington Examiner

Liberal justices forfeited the ‘legitimacy’ they crave

To listen to the liberal justices, one would think the Supreme Court’s job is not to uphold the Constitution but to maintain “public support.”. Their boasted concern for the court’s reputation should be largely irrelevant in decision-making other than in presuming they will be supported widely if they act in good faith interpreting the law. Filtering constitutional jurisprudence through public relations concerns is improper. It undermines the very Constitution the justices are sworn to uphold.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's what happens

The Supreme Court may deliver a dramatic change to abortion jurisprudence in Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — potentially allowing states to radically change access to the procedure. While it's difficult to predict outcomes, observers have suggested the court's conservative majority will strike down decades of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laredo Morning Times

Nancy Pelosi says conservative Supreme Court justices need a ‘birds and the bees’ lesson in abortion case

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., invoked a phrase relegated to sex education classes and uncomfortable parent-child conversations in a Thursday press conference. A day after the Supreme Court heard the first arguments on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a major Supreme Court case that could overrule Roe v. Wade entirely, Pelosi excoriated select members of the highest court of the nation for their views on abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Justice Sotomayor#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Leader

Martin Schram:Unsettling our ‘settled’ abortion law

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Virtually every unofficial U.S. Supreme Court watcher has reported feeling a chill wind of political reality and pending change as it whipped through the court’s imposing chamber this past Wednesday — and then whooshed through the Great News Funnel into the homes of all Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

Washington Post reporter mocked for pointing out 'meaningless facts' about the Supreme Court

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump faced backlash for calling out the "minoritarian third" of the Supreme Court, which was nominated by former President Trump. On Thursday, Bump published an article titled "The minoritarian third of the Supreme Court" which he noted were nominated by a president who lost the popular vote and supported by senators who represent a minority of the country's population.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Sotomayor saw she couldn’t sway her colleagues. So she talked to us instead.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, now the anchor of the Supreme Court’s dwindling left flank, cut to the heart of the matter with her first question in Wednesday’s oral argument over Mississippi’s abortion law, which forbids the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As she noted, the legislators who drafted and passed the law did so with the explicit hope that the court’s new conservative supermajority — solidified during the Trump administration — would use it as a vehicle for overruling Roe v. Wade. If her new colleagues seize that opportunity, she asked, “will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What comes next after the Supreme Court's signal on abortion rights

At stake in the Mississippi abortion case heard by the Supreme Court December 1 is access to the procedure for millions of people across the country. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh made clear at Wednesday's hearing, the justices are not considering whether to outlaw abortion nationwide. But a decision that overturns current Supreme Court precedent on abortion rights -- and one that specifically reverses the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion -- could lead to bans on abortions being implemented in several states across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

365K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy