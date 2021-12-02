ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bidens, Harris, Emhoff mark Hanukkah at White House

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDSAy_0dBgpD6z00

President Joe Biden Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses marked a “family” celebration of Hanukkah at the White House Wednesday, with the first second gentleman and Jewish spouse of a vice president, Doug Emhoff, joining in lighting the menorah.

Speaking to more than 150 invited guests, including Jewish community leaders, Cabinet members, lawmakers and the new Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, Biden sought to draw parallels between his presidency and the eight-day commemoration of the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees.

“Whether it’s in the temple of Jerusalem or the temple of our democracy, nothing broken or profane is beyond repair, nothing," Biden said. "We can always build back better, perhaps build back brighter.”

Acknowledging his history-making role as he joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Jewish leaders to light the menorah marking the fourth night of Hanukkah, Emhoff said, “Jewish values are American values."

The event provided the first taste of the administration's pared-down holiday plans amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the new threat of the omicron variant. The guests, all wearing face masks, sat shoulder to shoulder in the East Room for the event, which did not include the customary reception of food and drink afterward.

Instead, guests were given individually decorated and wrapped cookies prepared by the White House kitchen to mark the holiday as they left the bedecked residence.

The menorah chosen for the occasion was the Liberty Bell menorah, designed by Holocaust survivor Manfred Anson. It is on loan to the White House from the National Museum of American Jewish History.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Trump’s Next Coup Has Already Begun

Technically, the next attempt to overthrow a national election may not qualify as a coup. It will rely on subversion more than violence, although each will have its place. If the plot succeeds, the ballots cast by American voters will not decide the presidency in 2024. Thousands of votes will be thrown away, or millions, to produce the required effect. The winner will be declared the loser. The loser will be certified president-elect.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Michael Herzog
Person
Emhoff
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Doug Emhoff
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris is branded a ‘bully’ and accused of inflicting ‘constant, soul-destroying criticism’ on staff by ex-aides who claim she refused to read briefings, then scolded them if she was slated for being unprepared as 'FOUR' staffers head for the exit

Kamala Harris has been branded a 'bully' who inflicted 'constant-soul destroying criticism' on her office staff in a damaging expose by a liberal newspaper. The Washington Post piece - a result of interviews with 18 people connected to the VP - also alleges that she'd fail to read briefings they'd prepared, only to turn on them if she was subsequently criticized for being unprepared.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Jewish Temple#Bidens Harris#Cabinet#Israeli#Senate#Omicron#The White House
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NPR

Inside the growing alliance between anti-vaccine activists and pro-Trump Republicans

In October, a conference filled with anti-vaccine activists in Nashville, Tenn., received a high-profile political guest: former President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump. While portions of the younger Trump's half-hour address were typical political platitudes, some of his biggest applause lines came when he attacked COVID-19 vaccine mandates. "Do you...
POTUS
The Independent

Harris staffer says he ‘absolutely love my job’ amid reports of bullying

A staffer for Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted a photo of him saying he loved working for the vice president amid reports of turmoil in her office. David Gins, who works at deputy director of operations posted a photo of himself in his office, which has a photo of Ms Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. “Hi. My name is David Gins. I work for Vice President Harris on behalf of the American people as Deputy Director for Operations and absolutely love my job,” he tweeted.Afterward, he added “Just thought some of you should know,” with a smiley face emoji...
U.S. POLITICS
Parents Magazine

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Make History With White House Menorah Lighting Ceremony: 'A Family Tradition'

For the first time in U.S. history, the White House menorah lighting ceremony was a family affair, with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, leading the celebration. "This is a White House tradition, but for the first time in history it is a family tradition," President Joe Biden said at the event, held Wednesday night in the in the East Room.
U.S. POLITICS
News Channel 3-12

Bob Dole, giant of the Senate and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, dies

CNN By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN Bob Dole, a Republican Party stalwart and presidential hopeful who espoused a brand of plain-spoken conservatism as one of Washington’s most recognizable political figures throughout the latter half of the 20th century, died Sunday. “Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age The post Bob Dole, giant of the Senate and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, dies appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

365K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy