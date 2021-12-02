ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years.

Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City said in a statement that the pre-dawn attack resulted in injuries to two police officers.

The state police said soldiers, police and National Guard troops had fanned out looking for the escaped inmates. Police did not identify the armed gang involved in the prison break.

The state's interior secretary, Simón Vargas, said “an armed group burst into the prison aboard several vehicles, and it is worth noting that near the prison, two vehicles were burned as part of the criminal group's operation, as a distraction.”

Local media reported that the burned-out cars found in the city of Tula after the attack were car bombs.

The use of car bombs by gangs in Mexico has been extremely rare, with one such attack in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez in 2010 killing three people.

But gangs in Mexico frequently do torch vehicles to distract police, and vehicles set alight can appear to explode once the flames reach their gas tanks.

Tula is home to a large oil refinery and the area has been plagued by gangs of thieves who drill illegal taps into government-owned pipelines to extract gasoline and diesel.

New York Post

At least 68 inmates killed in bloody battle between Ecuadorian prison gangs

At least 68 inmates were killed and 25 more injured when two rival gangs exchanged gunfire and detonated explosives inside of an Ecuadorian prison on Saturday. Over 900 law enforcement officers spent most of the day trying to quell the violence — which lasted for around 8 hours — at the Litoral Penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil, which officials have linked to international drug cartels.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Prison gun battle leaves 68 dead

QUITO, Ecuador – A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison early Saturday left at least 68 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country's worst prison bloodbath. The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Wild Video Shows Brazen Prison Break In Mexico

MEXICO CITY—A gang sprung nine prisoners during a daring escape using a jerry-rigged truck as a battering ram and car bombs in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Wednesday. The ensuing manhunt has led to the recapture of three of the escapees. The highly coordinated prison break allegedly focused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs19news

Prison officials ID inmate killed in apparent attack in cell

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (AP) -- Authorities are identifying a Virginia inmate killed when another prisoner apparently attacked him in a cell as Gregory Pierce. The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that the 47-year-old inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
newyorkcitynews.net

Prisoners flee Mexico prison as gangs crash cars into prison

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: A Mexican gang crashed vehicles into a Mexican jail this week, in a successful bid to free nine prisoners. Officials in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo said two policemen were injured in the assault, which took place in the early hours of the morning. The police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

As New York prison violence spikes, state sends warning to inmates

ALBANY — The head of the state’s prisons system is threatening inmates with new penalties for assaulting jailers as attacks on corrections officers have doubled in recent years despite the number of people behind bars having plummeted more than 40 percent. “There are some individuals confined within the Department who...
ALBANY, NY
AFP

Ecuador pardons some inmates to cut prison overcrowding after riots

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso granted a pardon Monday to inmates with serious illnesses and those jailed for traffic violations to alleviate overcrowding in the country's prisons after recent riots left more than 300 dead. The pardons will benefit seriously or terminally ill prisoners and those involved in traffic offenses that did not cause injury or death, the communications ministry said in a statement, without specifying how many would be released.
ADVOCACY
WGAL

Camp Hill State Prison inmate dies

CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill has died. The prison superintendent said Ulysses Edward Denman, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday. Prison staff and emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures, but Denman was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. Denman...
CAMP HILL, PA
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mining Journal

Corrections officer attacked by inmate at Branch prison

MARQUETTE –A female corrections officer sustained injuries in an assault at the Marquette Branch Prison on Nov.22. Shortly after 8 p.m., three officers were on the gallery of the maximum security unit and were letting prisoners out for showers when one of the inmates began to attack the officer in the head using a weapon, according to a Michigan Department of Corrections press release.
MARQUETTE, MI
Daily Beast

The Border Patrol Agent Who Threw Away His Badge

The chase was over. U.S. Border Patrol agent Brendan Lenihan had finally caught up with the group of undocumented migrants he’d been diligently tracking. Yet when he came face-to-face with the first man of the group in a remote stretch of the Las Guijas Mountains that marked the Arizona border with Sonora, Mexico, he didn’t arrest him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Border Patrol rescues 5-year-old girl abandoned by human traffickers

US Border Patrol agents said an abandoned 5-year-old girl was among a group of illegal immigrants stranded on an island in the middle of the Rio Grande by human traffickers. The 10 immigrants, most from Venezuela, were left high and dry at Eagle Pass, Texas, on the US-Mexican border over the weekend, CBS affiliate KTVT-TV reported Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Drug Kingpin El Mencho’s Wife Was Just Arrested in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities announced the arrest Tuesday of Rosalinda González Valencia, charged with laundering money for the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which is led by her husband, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho. The founder and leader of the cartel, known by its Spanish acronym CJNG, El...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol arrests multiple gang members, migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discover multiple gang members within groups of migrants. On Sunday, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents arrested a group of 11 migrants in farmlands after they entered the United States illegally near Brownsville. Agents discovered one of the men within the group […]
HIDALGO, TX
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

