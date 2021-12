The AFLW future of St Kilda star Georgia Patrikios is up in the air after the midfielder revealed she is yet to decide whether to be vaccinated for Covid-19. Patrikios is one of the AFLW’s brightest young talents, taking out St Kilda’s best and fairest award in each of her two seasons and also being named in the 2021 All-Australian side.

