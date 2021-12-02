Paterson honors Civil Rights icon with 'Rosa Parks Day' ceremony

A city in New Jersey honored a Civil Rights icon on the anniversary of her courageous stand against racial injustice.

The city of Paterson declared December 1, "Rosa Parks Day," 66 years after she refused to give up her seat to white person on a city bus in the segregated south.

The Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer and Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh joined other local community leaders in the celebration.

"Rosa Parks was truly a historic figure and an inspiration to many," Sayegh said. "I am proud to join Superintendent Shafer in proclaiming December 1 as Rosa Parks Day in the city of Paterson."

The ceremony was held outside a high school named after the civil rights icon.

Students from the Rosa Parks School of Fine and Performing Arts took part in the ceremony, which included live performances.

