With Texas heading into winter, Gov. Greg Abbott wants Texans to know that the lights will stay on this time around. Indeed, he guarantees it. “Listen, very confident about the grid, and I can tell you why. For one: I signed almost a dozen laws that make the power grid more effective,” the Republican governor said in an interview with FOX 7 Austin that aired Friday. “I can guarantee the lights will stay on.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO