Ministers accused of neglect as refugee children without parents lag three years behind at school

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Refugee children who arrive in the UK without their parents lag three years behind their peers at school, says new research accusing the government of neglect.

The attainment gap – at GCSE level – is similar to that of children with special educational needs and with the most severe disabilities, an education think-tank is warning.

Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children are also more likely to miss lessons or to be excluded from school than students who are not migrants, the Education Policy Institute (EPI) has found.

In contrast, asylum-seeking children living with family members, and resettled refugee children, are less likely to be excluded – and their attainment gap is less than half as big.

Jo Hutchinson, the report’s author, called on ministers to beef up help for children who are too often “invisible to the system when it comes to education”.

“It is deeply concerning that the government does not follow the progress of these pupils and that they receive very little support compared to other highly vulnerable groups,” she said.

“We need to see the government do far more to prioritise the needs of refugee and asylum-seeking pupils.”

The study is believed to be the first to examine the educational outcomes of the majority of asylum-seeking and refugee pupils in England.

It comes as the Nationality and Borders Bill returns to the Commons – introducing another crackdown on asylum-seekers – and amid clashes with France on how to stop refugee boats.

EPI researchers drew together information from national statistics data obtained through freedom of information requests to the Home Office .

They established that:

* Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children were, in 2016-17, on average 37.4 months behind non-migrant children across all GCSE subjects.

* The attainment gap for refugee children who have been resettled, or are receiving family support, is still large but much smaller – at 17.3 months.

* Absence rates for Year 11 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children were 6.8 per cent – compared with 6.6 per cent for non-migrant children and only 5 per cent for supported and resettled pupils.

* Exclusions (7.1 per cent) were also higher than for non-migrant children (5.2 per cent) than supported and resettled pupils (4.4 per cent).

* However, there are “near zero” permanent exclusions of unaccompanied asylum-seeking pupils, which are lower than the 0.11 per cent for non-migrant children.

In response, the Department for Education pointed to the “significant investment to support pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds” – rather than addressing refugee children separated from their parents.

“Councils receive additional funding to help meet the educational needs of children in care, including unaccompanied minors, who also benefit from the support of a virtual school head,” a spokesperson said.

The Borders Bill has sparked an outcry because it will tear up refugee law, denying asylum rights to people arriving via unauthorised routes – who will be criminalised and face removal.

Border Force officials whose actions could result in deaths at sea will be granted immunity, while people who help asylum seekers enter the UK, even for altruistic reasons, could be prosecuted.

BBC

Abuse from patients leaves NHS workers 'traumatised'

A rise in abuse from patients has caused distress to NHS workers in Devon, health bosses have said. Incidents in the county have included tomatoes, eggs and stones being thrown at the windows of a GP practice. One patient threatened to infect staff with Covid, according to Exeter doctor Dr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Missouri students sue school district for punishing them over petition to bring back slavery

Four students who were disciplined for a "petition" they allegedly posted online seeking to bring slavery back are suing their Kansas City school district for what they believe are civil rights violations. The strange situation began when a pair of students - one biracial, and one Black - began bantering on social media. The petition was reportedly posted as part of their back and forth, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Friday. According to The Associated Press, the petition picked up traction online when other students began reacting to the post. National media coverage followed. In response to...
EDUCATION
KUTV

Utah refugee reunited with parents after 28 years

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake woman originally from Congo has been reunited with her parents after almost 30 years. Until a few years ago, she said she believed they were no longer living. In 1993, as a 12-year-old girl, Tina Kanyeba came home from school to her...
UTAH STATE
The Guardian

Home Office borders bill could ‘create a British Guantánamo Bay,’ says Tory MP

A former Conservative cabinet minister has warned that the Home Office’s controversial borders bill risks creating a “British Guantanamo Bay”. David Davis, who served as Brexit secretary from 2016 to 2018, said that the home secretary’s plans to send asylum seekers to another country while their claims are processed may create a facility as notorious as the US detention camp in Cuba.
POLITICS
The Independent

Omicron: Masks and travel tests will be kept into New Year without MPs’ vote if necessary

Laws requiring mask-wearing and costly travel tests will remain in place into the New Year without a Commons vote if necessary, No 10 says.Ministers had vowed to lift the Covid restrictions before Christmas if possible – but their own scientific advisers have warned it will take longer to assess the threat from the omicron variant.Now Boris Johnson’s spokesman has said a decision can be taken to extend the curbs in England – or even to beef them up further – after MPs leave Westminster for their Christmas break, late next week.“We do have the ability to take public health...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Letters: the real reasons why migrants want to come to Britain

Damian Green sneers at “more delicately minded Observer readers” who refuse to see the light of “post-Brexit, Tory-voting Britain, Boris’s Britain” (“France and Britain must not allow the diplomatic disaster to continue”, News). He obviously thinks we should be more tough-minded in our response to refugees drowning in the Channel.
POLITICS
