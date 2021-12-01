WISD earns top grade for financial accountability

WEATHERFORD — For the 19th straight year, Weatherford ISD has earned the top grade, an A-Superior Performance, through the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.

School FIRST was developed by the Texas Education Agency in 1999 to ensure public schools effectively manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

The FIRST ratings are calculated using 20 financial indicators that measure overall management of district resources, solvency and financial competency. Weatherford ISD passed all 20 indicators measured, receiving 96 out of a total 100 points for the rating of A for Superior Performance.

Texas school districts and open-enrollment charters are required to prepare an annual financial management report detailing current and prior year for performance under School FIRST and hold a public hearing to present the district’s current rating. Ratings released in 2021 were based on financial data reported for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

For a list of the ratings as well as other financial transparency tabs, visit www.weatherfordisd.com/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=233360&type=d&pREC_ID=544857