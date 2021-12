Steve Jordan, the drummer who filled in for the late Charlie Watts on the Rolling Stones' most recent tour, says everyone was convinced he'd be back soon. "You have to understand, the week before Charlie passed, I had gotten information that he was doing better," Jordan told Rolling Stone. "That week, the rehearsals took on a different energy because we were upbeat about him recovering. The week before, we were like, 'Charlie is going to be cool! This is great!'

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO