Season of Heritage is right around the corner, and the beginning of the new season will be marked by Swinub. On December 5th, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., if you use Incense you must know that Swinub will be very attracted to it and it will be lured into its sweet juices, along with its Shiny form. If you evolve Piloswine, the evolution of Swinub, you will get Mamoswine with the exclusive attack known as Ancient Power.

