Public Health

Health Fusion: COVID toes are a real thing

By Vivien Williams
Duluth News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany viruses may cause skin rashes and the virus that causes COVID-19 is no different. COVID toes has become the nickname for a red, purple and sometimes painful rash that can appear on your toes or fingers. A recent paper about the association between the rash and COVID plus media coverage...

EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

What is COVID toe?

NEW YORK - It's unclear how the skin changes are related to the coronavirus but it's a condition that is showing up in people, even if they've tested negative for COVID-19. Dr. Lindy Fox, a dermatologist, said her practice is seeing "many, many patients" with toes and fingers turning purple and pink, a symptom now being linked to COVID-19.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lakeland Gazette

Are COVID Toes and Rashes Common Symptoms of the Coronavirus?

Since this pandemic started, you’ve probably seen or heard some things that made you scrunch up your face. It’s completely understandable. We haven’t experienced anything like this before. There’s been a lot of fear, frustration and uncertainty floating around — and unfortunately, misinformation is always not too far behind. Cleveland...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Duluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: Coping with cluster headaches

Bam! Cluster headaches get super intense in seconds. "Then (there is) 15 to 20 minutes of this pain, which is so severe that patients often cannot sit still. They have to get up, pace around, maybe push on the head or bang things against the head. And then, again, it shuts off like a light switch," says Dr. Carrie Robertson, a Mayo Clinic neurologist.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Duluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: Manage menopause risk factors with activity

How many times has someone told you to exercise? Likely more than you can count, right? And if you're not a fan of exercise, you might find the suggestion to do so rather annoying. But a new study from Finland's University of Jyväskylä that shows how activity helps ward off metabolic risk factor changes during menopause might help reframe the picture for you.
FITNESS
arcamax.com

How COVID-19 affects the brain

A growing body of scientific evidence suggests some COVID-19 patients will experience neurological signs or symptoms of the infection. Genetic material from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been found in the cerebrospinal fluid of a person with COVID-19. And the virus has been found in the brain tissue of patients who died of COVID-19, which suggests it can affect the nervous system.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Duluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: Burrito method for dry winter hands and feet

When the temps drop and snow flies, your skin can pay the price. Cold winter weather and low humidity can lead to dry, cracked skin, especially on your hands and feet. So why not try the burrito method?. Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist came up with that term...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Signs You Had COVID Inside You, Say Experts

COVID-19 infections are surging across the country once again. While you might be vaccinated against the virus, making it more unlikely you will suffer a serious infection, you may still be prone to Long COVID. In a conversation organized by MyMee—the service that uses the power of data and analytics to help you overcome even the most complex autoimmune issues—Priya Duggal, Ph.D. Vice Chair for Faculty, Department of Epidemiology and a professor at Johns Hopkins University details the few key signs and symptoms to look out for —and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
triathlete.com

Yes, Being “Hangry” is a Real Thing

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. It’s three hours into a five-hour training ride when suddenly, you’re having a cranky existential crisis. You’re wondering why you’re here and what the point of this ride is. Why are you training at all and who even cares about triathlon? A riding buddy veers a little bit too close to you in the peloton and you’re screaming at him to be careful. Now you want to stop riding and you feel like a jerk. What the heck is going on?
FITNESS
INFORUM

Health Fusion: Are kids less thankful than they should be? Not in my book

I am grateful to have the opportunity to be grateful. And, while being mindful of the negatives of colonialism and extreme hardships of that first Thanksgiving, I am also grateful that people across the country now have a day that's evolved into a time to reflect on what's meaningful in their lives.
EDUCATION
Duluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: Is it really better to give than receive? A new study looks at health benefits of social support

Researchers from Ohio State University say the healing power of social support may be a mutual thing. Their study shows an association between indicators of positive social relationships and lower levels of inflammation. They say that leaning on your friends and family may boost your health only if you're willing to return the favor.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lab-grown 'mini-stomachs' could shed light on COVID symptoms in children

A team, led from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (UCL GOS ICH) and the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie (Legnaro, Italy), has built on recent advances to grow 'mini-organs' in a laboratory, known as organoids. These organoids provide researchers with invaluable tools to study how organs function both when they are healthy and when impacted by disease.
SCIENCE

