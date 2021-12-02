Chicago, state officials urge vaccination in battle against new COVID variant omicron

With word the omicron variant is now on U.S. soil, local officials say they are prepared.

"We've got to do everything that we can to make sure that were emphasize that people get vaccinated," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "We need to make sure we provide people with real opportunity for people to take care of themselves and their families when many individual families are suffering. No politics."

The Illinois Department of Public Health echoed the CDC's message that the variant's arrival here is inevitable.

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that the first case of the omicron COVID variant was discovered in California Wednesday.

Illinois' top health official, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said in a written statement: "IDPH has renewed its request for hospitals and laboratories to provide positive specimens for sequencing. As soon as the Omicron variant is identified in Illinois, IDPH will share this information."

On Chicago's Northwest Side, news of omicron's stateside arrival intensified an already busy local practice. Victor Rosa, a 56-year-old with prostate cancer, got his booster just before the omicron news.

"Making sure that, yeah, I take very good care of myself," he said.

Central Primary Care in Portage Park has been even busier lately as concern about omicron and rising COVID-19 infection rates prey on sensibilities as the holidays approach. Patient Rosa Garcia said she is getting her booster.

"You don't know who is out there that doesn't have it because some of them don't wear masks," she said. "You don't know who is carrying the virus!"

Dr. Farah Ahmed has staffed the front line of the COVID fight since finishing her medical residency just three months ago. She agrees with the CDC that waiting for a better booster at this point is folly.

"Now I'm seeing a lot of people come back that didn't get vaccinated to begin with," Ahmed said. "They are all coming back for the first and second doses, and we're giving out so many boosters in a day, to the point we do run out at times."

Like other community-based medical facilities, Central Primary Care echoes what the big pharmacies are saying: vaccine supply is ample and people need not hesitate to take action to protect themselves from omicron or other variants that may emerge.