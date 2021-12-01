Data Brief shows raising the Minimum Wage would benefit Wyoming and its families

Three teachers of the Laramie County School District #2 have received an award from the Wyoming Stewardship Project. The Wyoming Stewardship Project is a seven-year pivotal project put on by Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom. The project informs and explores Wyoming's main economy and addresses future challenges to inspire career opportunities at a young age. It may help students to be informed leaders, critical thinkers and engaged problem solvers. A collaborative team approaches different schools and teachers about the project. The teachers could take parts of the curriculum or do the whole lesson. When the teachers were done, they were to give feedback on how it did. There were three different lessons to work with. The lessons are Agriculture, Mineral and Energy, and Outdoor Recreation and Tourism.

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO