Data Brief shows raising the Minimum Wage would benefit Wyoming and its families

LARAMIE — According to a new brief released by the Wyoming Community Foundation, Wyoming and the families who live here would benefit greatly from raising the minimum wage. Wyoming’s current state minimum wage of $5.15 per hour is tied only with Georgia as the lowest in the nation. Data show that...

