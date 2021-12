SYNOPSIS – A chilly start this morning as we are all waking up in the upper 20s to lower 30s! Buddle the kids up as they wait for the school bus this morning, we will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s for afternoon highs with plenty of sunshine once again this afternoon. The next few days will remain quiet with temperatures warming into the middle 70s by the end of the week. Our next front tries to push through over the weekend which should cool us off some just in time for the start of next week.

