World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed he continues to battle his mental health struggles “on a daily basis”.On Sunday, the 33-year-old celebrated six years since his momentous victory over Wladimir Klitschko - a win which ended the Ukrainian’s decade-long unbeaten run.But soon after his victory Fury fell into a depression, suffering addictions to alcohol and drugs. And despite now being in a better place, the WBC champion insists he still experiences daily mental health struggles.Speaking on social media, he said: “Happy anniversary to me. Six years ago today, The Gypsy King was born. I beat Wladimir Klitschko and...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO