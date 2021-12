Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso granted a pardon Monday to inmates with serious illnesses and those jailed for traffic violations to alleviate overcrowding in the country's prisons after recent riots left more than 300 dead. The pardons will benefit seriously or terminally ill prisoners and those involved in traffic offenses that did not cause injury or death, the communications ministry said in a statement, without specifying how many would be released.

