Simone Biles, Sandra Oh, Dolly Parton, and teachers named 'People of the Year'

“You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” Brooke Shields tells the story behind her iconic 1980′s Calvin Klein jeans campaign, the complex impact it had upon her life, and the challenges of being a child elevated to adulthood by the industry. Shields stars in Netflix’s rom-com film “A Castle for Christmas,” which premiered today, and launched her digital community and brand BEGINNING IS NOW on September 15 to inspire women of every age to live their fullest lives—on their own terms. Check out everything Brooke had to say in this video.

