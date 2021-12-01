ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles, Sandra Oh, Dolly Parton, and teachers named 'People of the Year'

By The Associated Press
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople magazine has named Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, actor Sandra Oh, country icon Dolly Parton and the nation's teachers as its "2021 People of the Year." "This year has been a transformative one, pushing...

