A Seminole County state route is scheduled to close next week for construction of an updated bridge on State Route 45. Construction will require a detour for up to six months. State Route 45 in Seminole County at Dry Creek north of Iron City was scheduled to close to non-local traffic on Tuesday, November 30. The existing bridge on that road was built in 1972 and will be replaced by one with wider shoulders and slightly wider travel lanes. Detour roads will be SR 91, SR 38 and SR 310. The contractor is permitted to close SR 45 for 180 calendar days.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO