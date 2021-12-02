ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Dashcam Records Pedestrian Struck By Pickup While Crossing Against Signal In Allendale

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
A 55-year-old Allendale woman appeared to be using her cellphone when she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing against the pedestrian signal as dusk fell Wednesday, authorities said.

A dashboard cam operated by another driver captured the 4:28 p.m. crash, said Sgt. Todd A. Griffith, the officer in charge of the department.

Allendale Police Officer Kevin Azevedo and Victor Bartoloma were among the responders with Griffith, borough firefighters and the Allendale Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The woman was headed across Hillside Avenue in the crosswalk when the driver of the Ford F-250 turned left from West Crescent Avenue and the pickup hit her, the officers found.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Mahwah, had the green turn signal while the woman had the "stop" pedestrian signal, they said.

The impact knocked the woman's glasses off and sent her cellphone flying, the officers said. She got up about 30 seconds later, walked to the opposite corner and collapsed there, they said.

The Allendale VAC took her to Hackensack University Medical Center with facial injuries and possible head trauma, Griffith said.

The Allendale Volunteer Fire Department closed the intersection so the pedestrian could be tended to and police could investigate, he said.

The driver remained at the scene and didn't receive any summonses.

