Being confident in your teammate is one thing, but betting $10,000 on them at a +175 moneyline is a whole other. Former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis, shared a screenshot of him making that exact bet on his brother, and Roufusport training partner, Sergio Pettis — who was defending his bantamweight belt as a betting underdog to Kyoji Horiguchi in the Bellator 272 main event. Dropping ten-stacks at +175 produces a profit of $17,500 for a total return of $27,500. Talk about a come up! It has also got to feel good for Sergio to know that his squad believes in him enough to gamble that amount of guap on him against one of the greatest 135-pounders on the planet.

UFC ・ 21 HOURS AGO