LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say the drivers involved in two car-to-car shootings are also believed to have committed a hit-and-run that took out a pick-up truck in Del Rey. (credit: LAPD) According to the LAPD, radio calls of a shooting in progress in the 5000 block of South Slauson started coming in at about 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 21. Reports said that a person inside a Blue Hyundai Elantra had exchanged shots with whoever was inside a silver Infiniti G35, or similar vehicle. When officers got there, they didn’t find either of those cars – but they did find the wreckage of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO