Thomas Tuchel Provides Trevoh Chalobah Injury Update After Chelsea's Win Over Watford

By Nick Emms
 5 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an early injury update regarding Trevoh Chalobah, who went off injured against Watford on Wednesday night.

Chalobah was replaced by Hakim Ziyech an hour into the match, with the Moroccan proceeding to bag the match winner in the 2-1 win.

Speaking to Prime Sport after the match, Tuchel provided an early injury update on Chalobah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sjh90_0dBgjywW00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The defender moved into midfield in the second-half and appeared to suffer an impact injury before limping off.

Speaking on the match, Tuchel admitted he is worried about Chalobah's injury.

He said: "The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah. We got a lot of hits today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwaWK_0dBgjywW00
IMAGO / Sportimage

"The doctor was on the field, 20 times it felt like, to treat players. It’s a big loss with Trevoh. We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30."

Therefore, it looks like the youngster could be a doubt as Chelsea prepare to face West Ham in the early kick-off at the London Stadium at the weekend.

Chalobah joins a long injury list at the club, alongside notable absentees N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell whilst Reece James missed the trip to Watford.

