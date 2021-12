WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn got asked about Mephisto again ahead of Agatha: House of Harkness. Drew Barrymore had the beloved actress on her show to talk about The Shrink Next Door. But, she couldn't let her go without tossing a few Marvel questions in there at the end. Fans will remember how everyone thought Mephisto would make an appearance before WandaVision ended. That didn't happen, but it hasn't stopped social media from expecting the demon's introduction at any moment. House of Harkness was the most-anticipated MCU project during Disney+ day this year. For good reason, Agatha was an absolute favorite among the sitcom's run on the platform. However, it doesn't sound like Hahn knows much of what's going on. In fact, she had no idea about the name until the rest of us did.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO